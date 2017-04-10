Vodafone Fijian 7s forward Setareki Bituniyata on attack against Australia in the Cup semifinal in Hong Kong on April 9, 2017. Photo: Bruce Southwick/ZoomFiji

Bone crushing tackles from the Vodafone Fijian 7s team tore South Africa apart as they romped to a 22-0 win in the Cup final of the Hong Kong 7s last night.

“Everybody did their job,” said captain, Osea Kolinisau after they won their first tournament in the 2016/17 World Sevens Series.

Veteran forward Isake Katonibau led the charge and was backed by Mesulame Kunavale, Kalione Nasoko and Sevuloni Mocenacagi as they floored their opponents with their tenacious tackles while Kolinisau, Seremaia Tuwai and Vatemo Ravouvou dictated play.

This frustrated the South Africans as they buckled under pressure and committed basic mistakes.

The Fijians led 10-0 at halftime with tries from rover Mocenacagi and Kunavula who powered over the line.

They never looked back in the second spell when Nasoko ran in two tries to seal the win.

Kolinisau said they were humbled with the win and despite being winless during their series it never changed their faith in God.

“Its Palm Sunday back home and we dedicate this win to all the children back in Fiji.”

An emotional head coach Gareth Barber said the win was special to them.

“They are gold medal winners for a reason. I will keep working on them for the next four years,” he added.

Meanwhile, in their Cup semifinal against Australia, the Fijians took control and ran in four tries to lead 26-0 at halftime.

The Fijians regained possession after they lost the ball from the kickoff and Kolinisau finished off a backline move to score in the corner as Ravouvou converted the try.

The Fijians again claimed the kickoff and Kunavula bulldozed his way into the Australian half before offloading to Tuwai who side stepped his way over to score under the post. Ravouvou added the extras as they took a handy 14-0 lead.

The Fijians went on attack again with Tuwai slipping through for the third try with Kalione Nasoko dotting down the fourth.

RESULTS

Challenge Trophy Quarters; Samoa 21-26 Scotland, Wales 21-28 France, Russia 43-0 South Korea, Kenya 24-17 Japan.

Cup Quarters; Australia 21-12 Argentina, Fiji 29-12 Canada, England 7-27 USA, South Africa 21-19 New Zealand; 13th Place Semis; Samoa 12-26 Wales, South Korea 7-36 Japan

Challenge Trophy Semis; Scotland 21-19 France, Russia 5-24 Kenya; 5th Place Semis- Argentina 20-19 Canada, England 7-21 New Zealand; Cup Semis- Australia 12- 33 Fiji, USA 24-29 South Africa.

Finals: Qualifier: Germany 7-12 Spain; 13th Place: Japan 28-21 Wales; Champions Trophy: Kenya 19-21 Scotland; 5th Place: Argentina 7-10 New Zealand; Bronze: USA 19-28 Australia

