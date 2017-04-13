$4.25m Upgrade To Benefit Farmers
More than 300 cane farmers will benefit from the $4.25 million road upgrade project in Drasa, Lautoka.
This was announced at the Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure (RARAI) project seminar yesterday.
The project is funded by the European Union in partnership with the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) Fair Deal Earthmoving Contractors (FDEC) Ltd.
About 50 sugar cane access road with total length of 42 kilometers will be upgraded.
Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific Acting Head of Cooperation, Jesús Laviñ said: “This project tackles a key challenge for farmers, in particular in more remote areas of Fiji by easing the transportation of sugar to the mills.
“The project has also an important social component, as it will provide employment for vulnerable groups of the population.”
Benefits:
The project will ease the transportation of sugar to the mills;
Reduction in transportation cost; and
It will provide employment.
EDITED BY: IVAMERE NATARO
Feedback: selita.bolanavanua@fijisun.com.fj
what about the penang mill,,i am one of the farmers at rakiraki