The quest by a group of people to change the law so that marijuana can be commercially processed for purposes like pharmaceutical products should not be entertained.

It should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The damage it will cause far outweighs the economic benefits touted by the advocates.

This is not the first time that this type of proposal has come up. At different times over the years, attempts have been made to even legalise it.

One of the great paradoxes of our time is pedalled by pro-marijuana advocates that decriminalising the drug and making it a commercial commodity would increase wealth and improve the standard of living.

In reality, it may bring in more money, but we all know that it can be abused and it encourages addiction.

As a consequence, addiction comes with its associated health and emotional problems. In the end we see a tragedy where lives are destroyed while the assets built by the drug trade remain standing.

We have a major problem involving drugs in schools. Despite the ban on drugs, students are still able to access them through the black market.

Imagine if marijuana was decriminalised. It will be like cigarettes. Students and young people are seen smoking cigarettes publicly after school hours even though they are banned in schools.

The National Drug & Alcohol Research Centre of the University of New South Wales has released some very interesting information on this issue.

Professor Alison Ritter says we should all be concerned about our laws on illegal drugs because they affect all of us – people who use drugs; who have family members using drugs; health professionals seeing people for drug-related problems; ambulance and Police officers in the frontline of drug harms and all of us who pay high insurance premiums because drug-related crime is extensive.

Professor Ritter says drug-related offences also take up the lion’s share of the work of Police, courts and prisons.

“But what can we do? Some people feel that we should legalise drugs – treat them like alcohol and tobacco, as regulated products. And legalisation doesn’t necessarily need to apply for every illegal drug.”

She says one of the arguments for legalisation is that it would eliminate (or at least significantly reduce) the illegal black market and criminal networks associated with the drug trade. Other arguments include moving the problem away from Police and the criminal justice system and concentrating responses within health.

Governments, she adds, could accrue taxation revenue from illegal drugs as they currently do from gambling, alcohol and tobacco.

A regulated Government monopoly could secure direct income; our research suggests this may be as high as $600 million a year for a regulated cannabis market in New South Wales.

The strongest argument against legalisation, she says, is that it would result in significant increases in drug use.

We know that currently items, such as alcohol and tobacco, are widely consumed and associated with an extensive economic burden to society – including hospital admissions, alcoholism treatment programs and public nuisance.

So why create an environment where this may also come to pass for currently illegal drugs?

It’s the same question we should ask here in Fiji. Should we treat marijuana like tobacco and alcohol and then be ready to deal with the problems it brings?

It’s a no brainer. Let’s keep the law against illegal drugs for the sake of our children’s future.

