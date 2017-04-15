Six People Arrested For Drunk Driving
Drinking and Driving
April 15
08:26 2017
Six people have been arrested for drunk driving in the last 48 hours in the Southern Division.
The 6 are aged between 19 and 46 years of age and all are in custody as they await the next available court sitting.
We are again reminding drivers of the no bail policy whereby anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol and in breach of the prescribed limit will remain in custody till the available court sitting this long weekend.
Our officers continue to beef up presence along our busy roads and we ask for your cooperation in keeping safe this long weekend.
Thanks for that very important information. As a visitor in your beautiful country I often hire a car and self drive. Whilst I am aware of most of your road rules one rule I have had very different replies when asking is what is the limits for alcohol you can have and drive?
To also expand on this does the limit differ depending on your license type (open or P) and also age?
If this could be answered it would be most helpful.