Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Six People Arrested For Drunk Driving

Six People Arrested For Drunk Driving
Drinking and Driving
April 15
08:26 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Six people have been arrested for drunk driving in the last 48 hours in the Southern Division.
The 6 are aged between 19 and 46 years of age and all are in custody as they await the next available court sitting.
We are again reminding drivers of the no bail policy whereby anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol and in breach of the prescribed limit will remain in custody till the available court sitting this long weekend.
Our officers continue to beef up presence along our busy roads and we ask for your cooperation in keeping safe this long weekend.
Tags
drunk driving
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Michael
    Michael April 15, 09:02

    Thanks for that very important information. As a visitor in your beautiful country I often hire a car and self drive. Whilst I am aware of most of your road rules one rule I have had very different replies when asking is what is the limits for alcohol you can have and drive?
    To also expand on this does the limit differ depending on your license type (open or P) and also age?
    If this could be answered it would be most helpful.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.