Family Cremates Daughter

Vishalni Lata during the funeral on April 15, 2017. Photo: Shahani Mala
April 16
11:00 2017
Do not take my daughter, do not take my daughter.

These were the words of Vishalni Lata, 31, whose newborn child died last Tuesday at the Lautoka Hospital.

“Whatever has happened with me, I do not want that to happen with anyone else,” she said.

The baby was Ms Lata and Mittun Permal’s fifth child. The couple already have four daughters. The baby was cremated at the Nandovi cemetery in Nadi, yesterday.

Close to 100 people attended the funeral at their home in Nawaicoba, Nadi.

Ms Lata said she was happy at first when she found out she was pregnant.

“I had planned to name my baby girl Shivanjali Avantika Lata,” she said.

“Like every mother when they are pregnant, I had also made some plans how I would spend my time with my new born.”

She had planned to have a grand baby shower.

“It’s all shattered now,” she said.

The Ministry of Health and Medical and Medical Services said they were still carrying out their investigations concerning the death of the baby.

But they have also pointed out examples of Ms Lala not following medical advice. They have also questioned social media postings.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback: shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj

1 Comment

  1. Jini Josephs
    Jini Josephs April 18, 21:30

    It is sad. No doubt authorities will end up poing the finger at the mother. It is shamefully the case when no one will take responsibility. Photos of new mothers having to look after and nurse their new borns on mattresses on floors at Lautoka hospital have a lot to say about the state of the health system and where funding is directed.

