West Fiji Dolphins during training. Photo: Waisea Nasokia

The West Fiji Dolphins have become the latest rugby league club to enter the Fiji National Rugby League’s Vodafone Cup competition. The Dolphins come under the management of the Petero Civoniceva Foundation along with the co-founders of the Foundation Chris Tomlinson and Lauren Jagger.

Tomlinson, who has a background in rugby league with professional Super League clubs Hull Kingston Rovers, Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos in the UK and has also worked with the Fiji Bati commented, “We are really excited about what the West Fiji Dolphins can achieve and we are determined to introduce the same standards that are expected in the top tier rugby league nations. The focus isn’t just about developing the players’ skills on the pitch but also about supporting them off the pitch and giving them the best opportunity to succeed in whatever career they decide to pursue”. We have been fortunate to have been able to recruit a fantastic coaching team, led by former Nadi Eels Peni Tikosaya, who we have great confidence in being able to take these boys to the next level.”

The Dolphins held trials for their inaugural Under-16 squad and more than 100 boys attended. Jagger was impressed with the young players’ skills and abilities.

“We have been overwhelmed by the interest shown in the Dolphins. Our target was to recruit a squad of approximately 20 players and from the trials we eventually settled on a final squad of 22. These boys come from across the west of Fiji and from a number of different schools. Our first priority was to gel them together and develop a strong team spirit and club culture, this is why our recent team bonding trip to South Sea Island was so important.”

The Dolphins spent the day at South Sea Island where the coaches and staff presented each member of the squad with their own training kit. A series of fun team building games were organised involving kayaks, beach volleyball, sand sculpting and a “magical” sponge game!

The West Fiji Dolphins have attracted a lot of interest from corporate sponsors and head into the 2017 season with the support of four large corporate organisations. Tomlinson thanked their support, “We couldn’t achieve anything without the support from our partners and sponsors so we are really grateful that they have bought into our goals and vision for the Dolphins. We want to provide the best for our players and the support we have received will help us to do this. If we can have a positive affect on the life of just one young person under our guidance then it will be an achievement we can all be proud of. Recon Solutions are our primary sponsor and we are really pleased that they have committed to joining us on this journey for 3 years. Recon Solutions are a specialist IT Recruitment and Consultancy business and have been recognized as one of the fastest growing enterprises in Australia so we are really fortunate to have their support.

The Man Shake joined us and their logo is featured on the sleeve. The Man Shake is owned by former New South Wales and Australia legend Adam MacDougall. They have previously sponsored the Newcastle Knights in the NRL so we are honoured to have them on board with the Dolphins in 2017. Coffeys EMS and Hall Pacific have come on board this year and their logos feature prominently on the back of the jerseys. Both these organisations are based in Australia with operations across the Pacific, including Fiji. They are committed to supporting Fiji and rugby league at grassroots level and beyond.”

The Dolphins will kick off their season on April 22nd and will participate in the Nadi / Lautoka zone. Follow their journey online via the Petero Civoniceva Foundation’s Facebook page or via The Dolphins will kick off their season on April 22nd and will participate in the Nadi / Lautoka zone. Follow their journey online via the Petero Civoniceva Foundation’s Facebook page or via www.peterosfoundation.org.