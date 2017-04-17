From left:Mr Shjaud Din,Principal Nazerin Nisha Rafiq and Mr Shiek Azam with winners of the The Fiji Muslim League Oratory competition. PHOTO:SUPPLIED

The Nadi Muslim College principal, Nazerin Nisha Rafiq, said the overall win in the Urdu category of the Fiji Muslim League national board of education competition was a proud moment for the school.

“We last won the award in 2003, so it is indeed a very proud moment for the school, as they are getting this national award after 13 years,” Ms Rafiq said.

The school won top prize in the Urdu category, second place in Eng­lish oratory, second in the Urdu Im­promptu and walked away with the third position in Quraan recitation.

The competition which all Muslim schools participated was held at the Lautoka Muslim Primary School earlier this month.

“We are very much thankful to the parents and the teachers for their co-operation for their involvement as bringing of these awards chews a lot of extra time. Without these parents and teachers being commit­ted in the school we would not have achieved this,” she said.

Ms Rafiq said although there were a few challenges they acknowledged the support of the parents, teachers and students for their availability in making this a success.

She said the school was extremely proud of the students’ achieve­ment academically and they also provided a holistic development to produce students and their differ­ent talents like sports.

This competition is an annual event organised by the Fiji Muslim League Board of Education for all the Muslim schools throughout the country.

The school during World Water Day competition organised by Uni­versity of Fiji also won first place in the Poster competition which was created by Luisa Yarobobo of Year 13.

