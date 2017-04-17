Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Nadi Muslim Pleased With Urdu Win

Nadi Muslim Pleased With Urdu Win
From left:Mr Shjaud Din,Principal Nazerin Nisha Rafiq and Mr Shiek Azam with winners of the The Fiji Muslim League Oratory competition. PHOTO:SUPPLIED
April 17
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Nadi Muslim College principal, Nazerin Nisha Rafiq, said the overall win in the Urdu category of the Fiji Muslim League national board of education competition was a proud moment for the school.

“We last won the award in 2003, so it is indeed a very proud moment for the school, as they are getting this national award after 13 years,” Ms Rafiq said.

The school won top prize in the Urdu category, second place in Eng­lish oratory, second in the Urdu Im­promptu and walked away with the third position in Quraan recitation.

The competition which all Muslim schools participated was held at the Lautoka Muslim Primary School earlier this month.

“We are very much thankful to the parents and the teachers for their co-operation for their involvement as bringing of these awards chews a lot of extra time. Without these parents and teachers being commit­ted in the school we would not have achieved this,” she said.

Ms Rafiq said although there were a few challenges they acknowledged the support of the parents, teachers and students for their availability in making this a success.

She said the school was extremely proud of the students’ achieve­ment academically and they also provided a holistic development to produce students and their differ­ent talents like sports.

This competition is an annual event organised by the Fiji Muslim League Board of Education for all the Muslim schools throughout the country.

The school during World Water Day competition organised by Uni­versity of Fiji also won first place in the Poster competition which was created by Luisa Yarobobo of Year 13.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: litia.tikomailepanoni@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
Fiji Muslim League national board of education competitionFIJI NEWSLitia TikomailepanoniNadi Muslim CollegeNadi Muslim College principalNazerin Nisha Rafiq
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Md. Manir Hossain
    Md. Manir Hossain April 17, 19:13

    Congratulation to The Nadi Muslim College for its achievement of National Award in Urdu Category. It is stupendous task, yet perseverance yields its outcome. Trust, it (The Nadi Muslim College) will do good in future too.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.