Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Jasper Williams Out To Retain Girls Title

Jasper Williams Out To Retain Girls Title
Jasper Williams High School athletics squad pose for group photo on April 18, 2017 in Lautoka before they depart for Suva. Photo: Litia Tikomailepanoni
April 19
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

West backs defending girl’s champs to retain Fiji Finals title

Coca-Cola Games defending girl’s champions Jasper Williams High School (JWHS) are confident of another successful defence this weekend.

Yesterday, 65 athletes left for Suva, for the three-day event to be staged at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Delainamoli squad have been the defending champions in the girl’s division from 2013 to 2016.

JWHS assistant team manager, Seniana Satala said for this year they are going to do their best to defend the title.

“Our number one aim is to defend the Coca-Cola girl’s title,” she told SUNsports.

“We will not undermine any team as we know everyone is preparing so well to try and have their hands on the title and take it away from us.

“The girls have been doing their training. They have been training under the scorching sun in trying to better their personal times and distances.

“So I can say they have tried their best and have seen the improvements and they are progressing and are looking forward to a very good competition that starts on Thursday.”

Satala said the new synthetic tracks at Churchill Park in Lautoka, has boosted their morale whilst preparing for the meet.

“Our athletes have now got the feel of what they are going to face at the ANZ Stadium as before they usually train on the grass tracks.

“We broke some records during the zone and we thank Lautoka City Council for doing an amazing job on getting us ready for this year’s games.

“All of these athletes are going to perform to their level best in trying to retain the title.”

Satala has called on ex-scholars and supporters to come out in large numbers to support them.

“We know the West is backing us up to retain the title. We hope to see you there and please keep praying for us as we want to bring back the trophy to the burning west.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  litia.tikomailepanoni@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
Coca-Cola GamesFIJI NEWSJasper Williams High School (JWHS)LautokaLitia Tikomailepanoni
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. sainimili lewaciwa
    sainimili lewaciwa April 20, 10:00

    I beleive they can retain it

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.