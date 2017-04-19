Jasper Williams High School athletics squad pose for group photo on April 18, 2017 in Lautoka before they depart for Suva. Photo: Litia Tikomailepanoni

West backs defending girl’s champs to retain Fiji Finals title

Coca-Cola Games defending girl’s champions Jasper Williams High School (JWHS) are confident of another successful defence this weekend.

Yesterday, 65 athletes left for Suva, for the three-day event to be staged at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Delainamoli squad have been the defending champions in the girl’s division from 2013 to 2016.

JWHS assistant team manager, Seniana Satala said for this year they are going to do their best to defend the title.

“Our number one aim is to defend the Coca-Cola girl’s title,” she told SUNsports.

“We will not undermine any team as we know everyone is preparing so well to try and have their hands on the title and take it away from us.

“The girls have been doing their training. They have been training under the scorching sun in trying to better their personal times and distances.

“So I can say they have tried their best and have seen the improvements and they are progressing and are looking forward to a very good competition that starts on Thursday.”

Satala said the new synthetic tracks at Churchill Park in Lautoka, has boosted their morale whilst preparing for the meet.

“Our athletes have now got the feel of what they are going to face at the ANZ Stadium as before they usually train on the grass tracks.

“We broke some records during the zone and we thank Lautoka City Council for doing an amazing job on getting us ready for this year’s games.

“All of these athletes are going to perform to their level best in trying to retain the title.”

Satala has called on ex-scholars and supporters to come out in large numbers to support them.

“We know the West is backing us up to retain the title. We hope to see you there and please keep praying for us as we want to bring back the trophy to the burning west.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

