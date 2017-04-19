Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Zullah Returning to Invest Experience, Knowledge at Home

Mohammed Asid Zullah (right) receives a Doctoral Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Korea Maritime and Ocean University. Photo: Supplied
April 19
11:52 2017
Mohammed Asid Zullah of Vatukoula, 31, is the first Fijian to receive a Doctoral Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Korea Maritime and Ocean University (KMOU). He graduated in February.

Like many youngsters, Mr Zullah from an early age was encouraged to work hard.  This meant working on the weekends and holidays with his siblings at their family sugarcane farm.

While studying Post Graduate in engineering at the University of the South Pacific, Mr Zullah was offered the opportunity to pursue his graduate studies in South Korea.

“A private scholarship was offered to two people by a renowned Professor called Young-Ho Lee.”

After much deliberation, Mr Zullah obliged. His Masters and PhD studies focused on marine and ocean engineering.

“I chose this because I have seen that Fossil energy is creating pollution, emissions related to the health issues, global warming, and ecosystem damage. In the Fiji, where the sun is abundant, wind, river and sea wave are freely available, the problem is that we do not have enough know how to maximise this huge potential energy.

“Fiji also possesses huge potential of wave energy. All of these can be converted to clean and renewable energy for our country’s good as well as our earths.”

Mr Zullah was recruited by the Korea Register of Shipping (KR) and was involved with wind energy projects and the development of the International standards under International Electro-Technical Committee (IEC). Currently, he is working with the technical shipping department, verifying and approving vessels machinery designs and installations.

While in South Korea for the past eight years, it has given him the invaluable exposure and experience with the world class heavy industries.

“Competition is very steep and success comes with hard work and dedication. I have completed my studies and I have gained experience with world-leading advisors in the maritime industry. I believe that Fiji students have the ability to make a significant contribution to the future technology development in Fiji and abroad as well,” he said.

Mr Zullah said as hard as it was to move away from home and family, there was a consolation after completing his studies.

“The Fiji Embassy in South Korea was also very helpful and supportive to Fiji residents in Korea.”

Mr Zullah is keen to return home and contribute to the development of the country.His advice to other Fijian students is to take up opportunities and to challenge themselves by pursuing graduate studies.

Mr Zullah’s dream is to revolutionise energy generation which can be processed from unlimited sources, economically and environmental friendly, so everyone can benefit from it.

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback:  mere.satakala@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

1 Comment

  1. Mohammed Shamim
    Mohammed Shamim April 19, 15:06

    I praod of my son in law to put Fiji one step up as first Fijian to achieve doctors

    Reply to this comment

