Wainibuka Runners Go For Gold

April 23
11:40 2017
Wainibuka Secondary School dominated the  open boys and girls 3000 metres final on the final day of the Coca-Cola Games yesterday.

Year 9 student Camari Adilasaqa won gold in the open girls division with a time of 11:16.80mins, Vani Loloma of Adi Cakobau School took silver with a time of 11:31.01mins while Vika Tuilomana settled for a bronze medal with a time of 11:39.90mins.

The Naituvatuvatu, Wainibuka lass believes her three months of sacrifice has finally paid off.

“I’m happy with this win and I want to thank my coach for training me, there were a lot of challenges faced along the way but I’m grateful that I was able to overcome that,” she said.

“When I entered the stadium this morning the only thing that was in my mind was my family and the villagers of Naituvatuvatu who will be watching me on television,” she emotionally said.

Adilasaqa also told SUNsports she was not threatened by any prominent schools and despite having two ACS girls giving her a tough battle in the race it just motivated her to keep running.

“When we came through in the final 100m I saw the two ACS girls beside me, I just believed in myself and trusted in my God given talent,” she added.

VUNIBOLA TOP

Atama Vunibola won the second gold medal for Wainibuka Secondary School in the boys 3000m final after clocking 9:42.02mins. Viliame Salusalu of Ratu Kadavulevu School settled for silver with a time of 9:42.39mins while Mohammed Shalmaan Ali of Kamil Muslim College won bronze with a run of 9:42.71mins.

The Nasautoka, Wainibuka lad dedicated the win to his parents and grandmother back in the village.

“I was not expecting to win this race but it’s God’s plan for me and I want to thank the Lord for everything, my parents and grandmother in the village,” Vunibola said.

1 Comment

  1. Arieta Tabucakau
    Arieta Tabucakau April 24, 13:24

    Vinaka vakalevu fiji sun for capturing this very special moment for my brother. Thank you Atama Vunibola (gadi) for the effort. We are so proud of you😢😀☺😙😙.

