Indian High Commissioner, Vishvas Sapkal (second from left) during the cheque presentaion.

The Fiji Girmit Centre received a timely boost from the Indian High Commission when it was presented with a cheque amounting to $20,500 at the Fiji Girmit Centre in Lautoka on Friday.

The grant was provided under a funding scheme of the Ministry of Culture of the government of India earmarked for Indo-Fijian Friendship associations.

Presenting the cheque to the Fiji Girmit Council board members the Indian High Commissioner, Vishvas Sapkal said that he was mindful of the long and special relationship between the government of India and the Government of Fiji and the history behind the establishment of the centre.

He praised the Council for its efforts and perseverance in maintaining its services despite facing financial and resource constraints.

“The High Commission was happy to provide the financial support for the financial year 2016/2017 to assist with the delivery of the cultural programmes offered by the Centre,” he said.

“They recognised the important role the Centre was playing in promoting and preserving Indian culture and the historical perspectives of girmits.

“I assure the board members that this grant was just a beginning and the Commission will continue to explore further opportunities to partner with the Council in other activities and projects of common interest in the future.”

Fiji Girmit Centre board member Kamlesh Arya thanked the High Commissioner and the government of India for the generous contribution.

He said the grant would not only ensure the continuity and sustainability of the current activities but would also enhance our capacity to offer more programmes that were being planned as part of our new initiatives.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

