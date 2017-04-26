Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Union: We’ll Sue Education Ministry, Reddy

Agni Deo Singh
April 26
13:24 2017
The Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) said yesterday they would take legal action against the Minister for Education, Mahendra Reddy, over the demotion and reprimand of teachers under the disbanded Disciplinary Services Board (DSB).

Minister Reddy, who was approached outside Parliament yesterday, declined to comment.

FTU general secretary Agni Deo Singh said they would meet with their lawyers next week regarding the lawsuit, which would also be directed towards the Ministry of Education.

“We had sought a meeting with the DSB during it’s time but our voices were not heard,” Mr Singh said.

“During this time some teachers were either demoted or reprimanded by the DSB. We then had a meeting with the Minister for Public Service, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who then disbanded the DSB.”

Mr Singh said the DSB had conducted their own investigations and dished out disciplinary action which included the termination of some teachers.

He said this caused embarrassment, pain and hurt to those teachers who were disciplined.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback: charles.chambers@fijisun.com.fj

  1. Anare Vakacegu
    Anare Vakacegu April 27, 10:14

    We have a great news coming and deliberately issuing nationwide. Just thanking your news team for tremoudeiuous outstanding of updated news.

    Vinaka
    Anare

    Reply to this comment

