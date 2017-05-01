From left: First Counsellor Nausori Stake Presidency, Richard Gounder, Stake President, Lote Qoroya, President of Korovou District, Ernest Vitinavulagi, 2nd Counsellor Nausori Stake Presidency, Luvu Tuinamoala at the LDS Nausori Conference. Photo: LDS Church

History was created in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fiji yesterday when a new District was created from the Nausori Stake at their conference in Naulu.

The new District will include the branches in Korovou, Levuka, Nasautoka and Saioko.

The new president for the District is President Ernest Vitinavulagi who was the first counsellor in the Nausori Stake.

Luvu Tuinamoala a Bishop of Naulu was yesterday called as the new second Counsellor in the Stake Presidency.

These changes are indicative of the growth of church whose boundaries stretched from Makoi to as far as Saioko in Ra.

Presiding in the creation of this new district was Elder O Vincent Haleck, the president of the Pacific Area Presidency of the Church that is responsible for all the islands in the South Pacific.

Elder Haleck in speaking to the 1780 saints gathered at the conference yesterday in Naulu said “what we did today was to reorganise the stake boundaries and create a new district.”

He said that he likened this work to the parable of the talents that the Saviour Jesus Christ had shared in the New Testament.

He told the saints that because they had used and exerted the talents they were blessed with the growth of the stake that led to boundaries expanded. He urged the members to increase their talents by reaching out to their brothers and sisters.

“Work now and do what you need to do now to bless your families as this day is the day we prepare to meet God,” Elder said.

He also encouraged parents to put more investment on the education of their children.

He shared about his upbringing in Samoa and moving to America when he was 10 for his education, encouraging all parents present at the conference to always make education a top priority.

Elder Haleck is the first Samoan and Pacific Islander based in New Zealand to hold such a prominent post and is in Fiji for the conference.

The Nausori Stake conference began with a music festival on Friday night where each unit had to sing two hymns.

On Saturday they had leadership training and adult session of conference where they were taught by leaders of the Church.

It was announced also on Saturday that a new dormitory will be constructed soon to cater for Pacific island students and also the expansion of the LDS College vocational unit that will also remain open in Tamavua, Suva.

This comes after the closure of certain LDS college in other countries.

Elder Haleck was also able to meet with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou on Friday evening where they discussed the work of the ministry and how it was contributing to the development of the youths in Fiji.

The three day conference was held at the LDS Church in Naulu. There are about 2500 church members in the Nausori stake.

