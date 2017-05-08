Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Rabuka, Chaudhry Maybe Not Cut Out For Real Unity

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka and Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry cut the cake at a SODELPA fundraising Island Night in Sydney on May 6, 2017. Photo: Facebook
May 08
09:48 2017
ANALYSIS:The symbolic cutting of the cake jointly by Sitiveni Rabuka and Mahendra Chaudhry in Sydney seemingly marks progress in coalition talks.

The SODELPA and Fiji Labour Party leaders believe that this is the only way they can defeat the FijiFirst Government in next year’s elections.

But can these two former prime ministers – each with their own political baggage – make it work?

While they themselves may have the will to develop the coalition idea, they must sell it and get the support of their supporters.

Mr Chaudhry is a shrewd politician who knew as far back at the run-up to the 2014 general election that the only way to beat the Voreqe Bainimarama juggernaut was to unite the opposition parties. He has not deviated from that position.

The big question is whether Labour Party supporters forget the horrors of 1987 and endorse Mr Rabuka. Will Mr Chaudhry’s powerbase, comprising mainly Indo-Fijian cane farmers and workers, back the idea?

Many remember vividly that when the then National Federation Party leader, Jai Ram Reddy, shook Mr Rabuka’s hands in 1999 to seal a partnership, Indo-Fijian followers of the NFP voted with their feet. They rejected the deal. The NFP was decimated. The Fiji Labour Party was the beneficiary and won the election with a landslide victory and it put Mr Chaudhry in the top job as the country’s first Indo-Fijian PM.

That experience still haunts the NFP today and is the main reason why NFP leader, Biman Prasad, has stayed away from the coalition talks with SODELPA.

This is a political gamble for Mr Chaudhry, whose party was in turn decimated in the 2014 elections. It’s a sign of desperation and he has very few options left after years of his own controversies.

Although he is reinventing himself in the cane fields through his National Farmers Union, indications are that he will struggle to increase his current support.

Mr Rabuka also faces a similar challenge. Will SODELPA members endorse Mr Chaudhry? Do they need Fiji Labour Party?

If Mr Rabuka has to keep the party’s pro-indigenous policies to retain his party’s conservative elements, will Labour members feel comfortable with them?

Early days yet. But the Rabuka-Chaudhry cake cutting could arguably well go the same way as the Rabuka-Reddy handshake.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  nemani.delaibatiki@fijisun.com.fj

 

3 Comments

  1. Mohammed
    Mohammed May 08, 14:55

    Rabuka and Chaudhry, marriage of convenience, no different than those who do this for personal benefit. Fijian people should never forget their past suffering at the hands of these two individuals….Rabukas 1987 coup and Chaudhary’s arrogant attitude only brought misery to the people of Fiji. I ask the Fijian people to stick with Bainimarama’s Government , which has brought stability, fairness and sustained progress for all the people of Fiji.

  2. Aisake Vula
    Aisake Vula May 08, 17:38

    Chaudhry is a shrewd politician, he has got no chance to win a seat in the next election by himself. His only option is to go for a coalition with another party. NFP will be out of the question because both are Indian based parties, he will need votes from i-taukei. His best option would be SODELPA. The way I look at it, he is playing both sides. If SODELPA wins and he also gets a seat then all good for him. However him joining SODELPA may negatively affect SODELPA’s chances of winning, or getting more seats in Parliament. This move may also sway more voters to NFP. And if SODELPA loses, but Chaudhry wins a seat, then we may see him moving to the government side. All he wants is a lucrative permanent money earning job to support him as age is catching up fast, unless he has other business running. He did not join SODELPA in the last election because he thought his image and past experiences will get him through, that was his mistake and he lost miserably. He doesn’t have any chance in this election, the “Chaudhry magic” has gone. Rabuka was his biggest enemy after the 1987 Coup, and he kept talking about it in the past year. He lost the only chance for him to lead the country, that his era but he lost it because of Rabuka. His tune has now changed just for the sake of winning a seat in the next election.

  3. wani Cawaru
    wani Cawaru May 08, 18:29

    You could just see the desperate hunger for power. Chaudhary and Rabuka are coming together to bring back corruption. This two politicians are up to there necks in corruption. They can not move without an act of corruption, that’s why they hate this government because it has been a thorn up there allys. Last but not least …. Birds of a feather stick together.

