The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited (FPCL) is capable of handling emergencies as it is part of its risk register.

This was confirmed to the Fiji Sun by its chief executive officer (CEO) Mr Vajira Piyasena.

“FPCL maintains a comprehensive risk register and we regularly review and update it. Therefore, as an organization, generally we are capable of handling most of the situations effectively.”

According t Mr Piyasena there are set of operational procedures (SOPs) for Harbour Master’s Office and response to such emergencies are set out as SOPs.

Unfortunately he said these were internal documents and “I am unable to provide that to any outside party.”

This plan was activated by the FPCL staff on duty on Saturday to move the MV Southern Phoenix away from the Kings Wharf when it started tilting.

“FPCL has effectively implemented this plan and towed the vessel to a safe area.”

He said the incident had no impact to the port operation.

Mr Piyasena said that moving the vessel was a smart idea.

“All vessel movements and cargo operations at Kings wharf is normal due to the quick action by our team.”

The national operations manager for Transam (Fiji) Ltd, Mr Bradley Bower confirmed that they are the agents for the vessel.

“The vessel was taken to the safe part or a shallow area where they could handle her back.”

The decision to move the vessel to a place which would make salvaging easier was the decision of the port master.

“In his assessment, the port master felt it is safer to move the vessel to where it is now.”

He said the quick response from the port master and the team was a good decision as not moving the vessel would have caused limitations in the movement of ships, and vessels at the Suva Port. Vessel Owner Cruz Holdings Limited said the company would not make any further comments until the final assessment results were out.

A marine salvage team from New Zealand arrived in the country to assess the situation after the vessel sank in Suva Harbour last Saturday.