Pinto Backs Babasiga Lions

Labasa Football Association secretary Varun Anand receives cheque-sponsorship from Pinto Industries Limited director Vishal Narayan and cooperation manager Divendra Kumar during the presentation in Labasa on May 9. Photo:SHRATIKA NAIDU
May 10
11:00 2017
Pinto Industries Limited has stepped forward with a sponsorship of $5000 to support the Labasa football team to this weekend’s Vodafone Fiji FACT tournament at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

Labasa Football Association secretary Varun Anand said yesterday he was grateful to the company’s director Vishal Narayan for the support as it came in the crucial hour as they were about to leave for Viti Levu.

“Narayan is a die-hard fan of the Babasiga Lions and has been supporting us,” he said.

“He is the newly elected vice-president of Labasa Football Association and this is the first time his company has sponsored Labasa to a tournament.”

Narayan said he has great district pride and urges all fans to come out and back the team.

“I’m confident that they will bring the trophy to Labasa. Our company has been operating for more than 30 years in Labasa. We export our own branded products to other Pacific island countries.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  shratikan@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

1 Comment

  1. Vishal Anand
    Vishal Anand May 11, 16:32

    Thank u mr Vishal narayan.for the supporting to labasa team.

