Port Denarau Marina Ltd Appoints New General Manager

Port Denarau
May 14
11:00 2017
Port Denarau Marina Ltd is proud to announce the appointment of Cynthia Rasch as the new General Manager, taking over from the Managing Director, Nigel Skeggs who is resigning.

Mr Skeggs said: “After nine years as the Managing Director of Port Denarau Marina the time has come for me to pursue some new endeavours.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the company and am extremely proud of all the accomplishments we have made over the years; both in terms of development but also best practice.

“I leave with full confidence in Cynthia and look forward to witnessing the many great contributions to the company’s future that she will bring.”

Mr Skeggs will remain as an advisor and director of Port Denarau Marina Ltd.

Drawing on her past experience as well as six years as the Business Manager of Port Denarau Marina, Ms Rasch will be responsible for all day to day operations of the marina.

Her appointment will officially start on the 1st of June 2017.

Ms Rasch is a results-oriented, high-energy, hands on professional who is a great asset to the marina team.  She has proven herself as an exceptional manager over the years and is well suited for her new position.

The board are very happy that the marina’s succession planning has worked well and are proud to be able to offer this position through internal recruiting; allowing for continuity of the marina’s world recognised high level of service and best management practices.

Born and raised in Suva, Fiji, and studied at Jai Narayan College and St Joseph’s Secondary School, Ms Rasch spent many years in the telecommunications industry in sales, corporate care and as a regional manager for Digicel, before joining Port Denarau Marina in 2011 as the Business Manager.

During this time she has completed the Intermediate and Advanced Marina Management Courses in Australia as well as Fiji’s Leadership Development Programme.

She is currently studying a Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management at the University of Fiji.

“I am delighted with the opportunity and faith put in by my CEO and Board of Directors to appoint me as General Manager.

Being with the marina in the past six years has taught me a lot and I am ready for the challenge ahead to improve and grow in this position, to move the business forward and to see our team improve in the process.

As the saying goes ‘A rising tide raises all the ships in the harbour’”.

 

Feedback:  ivamere.nataro@fijisun.com.fj

Jai Narayan CollegeNew General ManagerPort Denarau Marina Ltd
1 Comment

  1. Mickey Prasad
    Mickey Prasad May 15, 02:57

    So proud of you Cynthia, Congratulaitons on your success and Fiji for recognizing local
    Talent and promoting from within. Once again congratulations and wish you all the success.

