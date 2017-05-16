Comparing Our Performance In The Series
The 2016/17 World Sevens Series is now decided with South Africa crowned champions after they scooped the Paris Sevens title early yesterday morning.
The Neil Powell coached- side beat Scotland 15-5 in a tense Cup final.
But for our Vodafone Fijian 7s team, the onus is on them to finish the season on a high by claiming the second spot on the Series table.
Currently, the Osea Kolinisau-led side are in third position with 142 points while England are ahead of them with 145.
We’ve lost in the Cup quarterfinals of the Singapore and Paris tournaments- and finished 6th overall.
Surely, most of us have been upset by the results so far especially the 24-0 hiding from the Scots.
But let’s compare the results achieved so far to the 2015/16 Series where we won under former coach Ben Ryan.
But at the same time let’s take into consideration of the following changes in regulations that came into effect this year:
- Cup finals to be played at 7 minutes per half instead of 10 as in the last Series
- High tackle laws being redefined by World Rugby to increase the punishment for these hits to deter head-high contact.
learn a lesson from the South African team. Fiji was damn lucky to win the Hongkong 7s due to 5 senior players who did not play for the Bitzboka’s. Fiji team select players on face value and not on merit. Viriviri was a passenger until recently. Veramalua and the pot tummy Ravovou is another. In my opinion the only players who have been consistent through out are Nasoko, Kunavalua and Nacuqu. How can we have a team with just 3 consistent players? Kolinisau should join the coaching camp as a defensive/tacking coach as Fiji has the worse one on one miss tackles among all teams and this has been a major worry for many years and has still not been addressed. If Fiji can improve their one on one tackling skills then they can do much better in the future. Why cant the FRU hire players like Vili Satala and Seta Tawake as tacking coaches for at least on a short contract? Another blunder FRU made was bringing on Gareth Baber from HK as coach. How can we take coaching HK as a credential? HK is a tier 3 or 4 nation. I got nothing against Baber but we need a coach like Ryan, Mike Friday or someone in this caliber and Baber has not reached this yet.