Students Shine At Hindi Poster Competition

May 18
14:04 2017
Bhavesh Naidu of Batinikama Primary School in Labasa made his school proud after scooping the first prize in the Hindi Poster Competition yesterday.

The competition was organised by the Ministry of Education in c with the Northern Hindi Teachers at Batinikama College. 14 primary schools and 12 secondary schools in Vanua Levu were invited.

The Year Seven student said this was the first time he participated in a Hindi Poster competition and his happy that his attempt proved successful.

“I would like to thank my teachers and parents for helping me prepare the poster,” the 12-year-old of Batinikama, Labasa said.

“My poster was based on the theme given by the organisers which was ‘mujhe meri hindi se pyaar hai’ and it means I love my Hindi.”

There were two first prize getters in the secondary division – Divya Dharshni of Batinikama College and Nishita Devi of Nadogo Central College.

Divya said the win came as a surprise because there were so many competitors.

“I drew a poster of my goddess which is Lakshmi and I spent one week preparing for this competition,” the Year 13 student said.

“This win has encouraged me to develop my talent.”

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Mahendra Reddy told the students about the struggle the Girmitiyas experienced and the Hindi language they used to communicate still existed.

“It is very important to preserve and maintain your culture, tradition and language,” Mr Reddy said.

“I would be very happy to see parents help their children achieve their dreams because every child has a dream.

“The Government is doing all it can to help children have access to education and hence its parents’ responsibility to see their children get education,” Mr Reddy said.

Northern Hindi Teachers programme, co-ordinator Parveena Nand said the competition was organised to generate interest among students. It was also to provide an opportunity to those who have talent in poster making to make use of their skills.

1 Comment

  1. avantika sami
    avantika sami June 11, 08:54

    well done divya
    proud of you

    Reply to this comment

