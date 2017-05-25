Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa and Minister for National Security and Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola outside Parliament on May 24, 2017. Photo: Ronald Kumar

People gathering in groups to view pornography have become a major concern for the Ministry of National Security and Defence, Parliament has heard.

The minister Ratu Inoke Kubuobola, while speaking on sexual offences, said the number of people accessing pornographic sites had increased.

He said the issues were highlighted to him during consultations with the Police in the Northern Division.

Ratu Inoke said one of the factors was that people had easy access to smart phones because they had been made affordable.

The risk was, he added that anyone could access these adult sites including children.

“In our discussions in the provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata it seems that an increasing number of people are accessing pornographic sites,” he said.

“To hear that there are groups and gatherings to view pornography is alarming,” Ratu Inoke said.

He understood there might be factors for the increase of sexual offences.

If Police officers raised concerns from rural and isolated areas, Ratu Inoke said something must be done to address the problem.

But, he said some would view it as an issue of human rights and the right to do as they please.

The connection between viewing adult sites and sexual offences was debatable.

He added the issues were worth exploring to understand them.

However, Ratu Inoke told Parliament that the painful reality was that sexual offences around the country had increased.

He said the offences shook the foundation of any society and that Police needed support to tackle the problem.

The Police, he said, would not stop until sexual offenders were brought to justice.

“We don’t recognise that very serious harm can be caused by many other kinds of sexual interactions with children, including unwelcome and inappropriate touching, exposure to pornography, witnessing sexual acts, or even sexually demeaning and threatening comments,” he said.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

