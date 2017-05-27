Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

Letters

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Ross’ Article Improves Uni student’s Writing Passion

Ross’ Article Improves Uni student’s Writing Passion
Spencer Robinson receiving his Parker pen prize for his Letter of the Week from Fiji Sun's Maraia Vula. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga
May 27
09:32 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Spencer Robinson is our latest Letter of the Week winner.

Mr Robinson, 31, a University of Fiji student from Mali Island in Macuata, said his letter was to thank John Ross (Nadi-based Marketing and Advertising Specialist) on sharing his extraordinary, yet simple article called ‘Writing as a Passion: How to improve your writing skills.’

He said the article was helping him become a better writer especially as a university student writing his thesis.

“His views and opinions have made a big impact on me and in my university work.

“The letter I wrote was the first letter (to the editor) I had written and I did not know I would win the Letter of the Week.

“Pursing postgraduate in International Relations, I personally believe that extensive reading and writing is of paramount interest.

“Mr Ross’s letter demonstrated our obligation as human beings to share our knowledge and skills especially to our youngsters,” Mr Robinson said.

He said everyone’s views and opinions count in the community and writing about sharing experiences or educating the young could add value to our community as a whole.

 

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback:  ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Letter Of The Week WinnerSpencer Robinson
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Dr. Jim Anthony
    Dr. Jim Anthony June 02, 09:07

    I know, partly from a recent visit to Fiji as a Visiting Professor, that some–perhaps many–University students in Fiji do not write very well in English. I suspect that one of the contributing factors to this is that many students do not read all that much.

    Public library facilities in Fiji, by and large, are abysmal.

    A city as large as Suva is does not have a decent bookstore–particularly a decent sized second hand book store from which students and members of the public can buy books cheaply, in keeping with the relatively low earnings of local people.

    There is more to be said on this subject but this short note is probably enough for now.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.