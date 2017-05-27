Ross’ Article Improves Uni student’s Writing Passion
Spencer Robinson is our latest Letter of the Week winner.
Mr Robinson, 31, a University of Fiji student from Mali Island in Macuata, said his letter was to thank John Ross (Nadi-based Marketing and Advertising Specialist) on sharing his extraordinary, yet simple article called ‘Writing as a Passion: How to improve your writing skills.’
He said the article was helping him become a better writer especially as a university student writing his thesis.
“His views and opinions have made a big impact on me and in my university work.
“The letter I wrote was the first letter (to the editor) I had written and I did not know I would win the Letter of the Week.
“Pursing postgraduate in International Relations, I personally believe that extensive reading and writing is of paramount interest.
“Mr Ross’s letter demonstrated our obligation as human beings to share our knowledge and skills especially to our youngsters,” Mr Robinson said.
He said everyone’s views and opinions count in the community and writing about sharing experiences or educating the young could add value to our community as a whole.
Edited by Jonathan Bryce
I know, partly from a recent visit to Fiji as a Visiting Professor, that some–perhaps many–University students in Fiji do not write very well in English. I suspect that one of the contributing factors to this is that many students do not read all that much.
Public library facilities in Fiji, by and large, are abysmal.
A city as large as Suva is does not have a decent bookstore–particularly a decent sized second hand book store from which students and members of the public can buy books cheaply, in keeping with the relatively low earnings of local people.
There is more to be said on this subject but this short note is probably enough for now.