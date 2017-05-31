Saula Waqa of Vodafone Ba in control against FC Gaitcha during their Fiji Airways OFC Champions League match at Govind Park, Ba, last night. Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Ba Football Association president Rishi Kumar has denied allegation made against him by football fans on social media.

A fan had claimed that Kumar had been told to step down but instead made a demand of $1million.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Kumar denied the claim.

“This allegation is not true and why should I ask for money from Ba FA when I’m contributing to them?” he said.

“I don’t know for what reason people are doing this as we already had our council meeting last Wednesday after failing to qualify for the semi-final of the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

“We understand that we’ve youth players who we are trying to develop. We need to give them time to produce results and we have faith in them.”

When asked if he thinks Ba fans are blaming him on the poor performance, Kumar say, he has sacrificed a lot for the district.

“I don’t know who is behind this but I know the fans are upset because of the performance of the team and we’ve sacrificed a lot for them,” he added.

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf confirmed that they have been notified about the issue but their focus would be based on facts.

Yusuf confirmed that he has the minutes of the Ba FA council meeting that was held at 4R Electrical boardroom last Wednesday.

“As far as I’m concerned I have got minutes of the council meeting and 85 percent of the members have agreed for Rishi to continue. Only the clubs in Ba FA have a say and not people who are commenting on social media. Our stand is clear when a president is elected he is there for four years,” Yusuf added.