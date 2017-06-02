The district chiefs with Airports Fiji Limited management and staff members during the groundbreaking ceremony on Rotuma. Photo: Airports Fiji Limited

After decades long anticipation, the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the new sealed runway in Rotuma took place yesterday.

The total project cost is estimated at $13 million with completion programmed for March 2017.

Government has given a grant of $2.3 million and the rest is paid by Airports Fiji Limited (AFL) as its contribution as a Government-owned entity.

Executive chairperson of AFL, Faiz Khan said this was a historical day for the people of Rotuma and the nation.

“Once completed, this project will transform the Rotuman economy bringing with it developments and economic activities,” Mr Khan said.

“Travelling here today in the Fiji Link Twin Otter cost us $23,000 in charter fees.

“We were not sure until a few minutes before departure whether the pilot would bring six or seven of us or not at all, depending on weight and weather conditions. Larger aircraft such as ATRs cannot operate out of Rotuma at present, but will be able to do so in future after the upgrades.

“After the upgrades ATR 72s will take around 70 passengers with greater certainty on flight times and frequency.

“One can only envision the transformation this will have for Rotuma. The distance between Rotuma and Nadi is around 600 km but at present feels like 60,000 kms. In the future Rotuma will be a destination just around the corner.

“Before we landed today we saw the best blue colour ocean we have ever seen in our lives.

“Rotuma has a treasure of opportunities that this runway sealing project will open up for the people of Rotuma.

“The project has been made possible through the push and vision of the Government. There is no business case for AFL to develop Rotuma but we do so due to our social responsibilities as a Government owned entity.

“For your information the current landing fees for a Twin Otter is $15.18.

“So this aircraft we came in would pay AFL $15.18 for landing in Rotuma today. In a year there are around 70 flights.

“So that currently amounts to around $1000 in gross landing fees revenue per annum for flight into Rotuma. AFL heavily subsidises all domestic air travel as part of its social obligation.

“This project is further evidence of Government’s inclusive and long term approach. It shows that the focus of Government is not just on mainstream Fiji but the entire nation.

“We are thankful for the honourable Prime Minister and our Ministry of Public Enterprises’ directives, support and guidance.

“We anticipate this project will have many challenges due to its isolation. To overcome them we will need collaboration between all stakeholders – the people of Rotuma, the contractor China Railway 5, the project manager consultant GHD, the Government officials, the District Office in Rotuma, the Ministry of Lands, the Ministry of Public Enterprises, the Department of Environment, AFL reps involved in the project, and everyone else involved. The Reverend’s theme in leading the prayer was very apt for this project:- Be safe and keep focus,” said Khan.

“On behalf of the Government, our board of directors, staff and all other stakeholders we would like to thank the seven district chiefs of Rotuma, the landowners and people of Rotuma for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming us today,” Mr Khan said.

The Rotuma runway project has already boosted the islands economy with 22 locals being engaged to work for China Railway 5th Engineering Group Co. Ltd with recruitment expected to further increase as construction commences.

Rotuma district officer Niumaia Masere said the economic benefits from the runway upgrade will create enormous opportunities.

“It’s going to open up other developments like tourism and export. Rotuma has a bilateral agreement with Tuvalu and with transportation being made easier the export of commodities will increase,” he said.

High chief of Noatau Gagaj Maraf said: “This has always been a dream for decades it’s now a reality for our people. We are all excited and the benefits from this project will be immense.”

The secretary of the landowners Jioje Fiu said: “On Wednesdays and Fridays we have about 12 to 13 people who wait to board the flight but there are only five seats available and most of the time our people go back home disappointed.

“This is the answer to our travel woes that we have faced for many years.

“We hope with the runway upgrade and with the arrival of bigger aircraft the airfares will also be cheaper.”

Source: Airports Fiji Limited

