More Children At Outrigger’s Meimei Service

More Children At Outrigger's Meimei Service
Nannies at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort.
June 03
11:00 2017
More than 60,000 children have enjoyed the gentle care of Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort’s nannies through the Meimei Nanny Service which was first offered to guests in 2010.

Meimei, which means ‘carer’ in Fijian, began with five specially trained nannies. The child-minding service has become so popular with parents that there are now 34 full time nannies working in the resort.

The service now cares for more than 9000 children annually, providing 23,000 hours of care per year.

The nannies combine Fijian’s natural affinity for children with specialised training which enables them to deal with issues such as allergies and anaphylaxis and provide special care for children diagnosed with autism.

Nannies are available for children aged from six months to 12 years from 9am to 11pm daily. They can be booked for four consecutive days for up to 8 hours a day for a fee of FJD$350 or approximately AUD$225.

SOURCE: OUTRIGGER FIJI BEACH RESORT

 

Feedback:  ivamere.nataro@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

1 Comment

  1. Anaseini bass naisau
    Anaseini bass naisau June 14, 09:35

    Wow that’s great.keep it up.

    Reply to this comment

