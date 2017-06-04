Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

Letters

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Letters To The Editor, 04th June 2017

Letters To The Editor, 04th June 2017
June 04
11:48 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Climate change

Manoah Kaleca,  Suva

There has been so much talk going on about Climate change in the international arena and locally.  It’s as if all of a sudden big industrial nations and big people who rule these nations finally woke up one morning and realised that something has to be done about ‘Climate Change’.

The truth is that what we are now experiencing did not just grow overnight but is the result of neglect and ignorance on everyone’s part.

Yes, that means you and I too.

The US President Donald Trump has opted to pull out of the Paris Accord.

A lot of people including leaders of these big industrial nations were quick to put his decision down.

I believe that a lot of the people in our Pacific region would also dislike what he did but the reality is that President Trump or the USA itself could not be held responsible for climate change.

We are all responsible for the future health of this planet and it all starts with us first and not with politicians or Presidents or Prime Ministers.

It starts with you and I.  Let us work together for the common good of our planet.

 

Knowledge vs power

Sachida Nath,  Nadi

I wish to add another dimension to what Spencer Nigel Robinson wrote on need for a good education and importance of a “knowledge based society”(FS 01/06/17).

If education is the panacea for all our ills then why malpractices of fraud, misappropriation and the likes are on the rise?

In a book Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination by Dick Riley, John Wells, and Mary-Jo Kranacher, the authors observed that “as employees’ education levels rise, so did the losses from their frauds”.

This was a result of a study taken in the framework of a highly developed nation. One can be highly intelligent but not doing what is right, just and fair.

I am not denigrating education per se but I think getting an education is not just about wisdom and knowledge.

Since Mr Robinson has a belief system grounded in “Holy Scriptures” then wisdom would not be a matter of mind but a matter of morality.

Thus training a child (Proverbs 22:6) has to be founded on absolutes and strong morals, first.

 

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

Editor’s Note: Two separate letters in the Fiji Sun yesterday (FS 03/06/17) were published under one headline: ‘It’s a sad day for National OHS Service – Ministry of Labour’. This was due to a production glitch. Today we have republished the correct letters with their writers. We sincerely regret the glitch.

Tags
Climate ChangeKnowledge vs power
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Spencer Nigel Robinson
    Spencer Nigel Robinson June 05, 22:54

    Sachinda Nath’s perspective is noted, indicating that “”getting an education is not just about wisdom and knowledge.”

    Yes indeed!! In my letter dated 01.06.17, I had mentioned the importance of educating our children to have love and respect for others.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.