Climate change

Manoah Kaleca, Suva

There has been so much talk going on about Climate change in the international arena and locally. It’s as if all of a sudden big industrial nations and big people who rule these nations finally woke up one morning and realised that something has to be done about ‘Climate Change’.

The truth is that what we are now experiencing did not just grow overnight but is the result of neglect and ignorance on everyone’s part.

Yes, that means you and I too.

The US President Donald Trump has opted to pull out of the Paris Accord.

A lot of people including leaders of these big industrial nations were quick to put his decision down.

I believe that a lot of the people in our Pacific region would also dislike what he did but the reality is that President Trump or the USA itself could not be held responsible for climate change.

We are all responsible for the future health of this planet and it all starts with us first and not with politicians or Presidents or Prime Ministers.

It starts with you and I. Let us work together for the common good of our planet.

Knowledge vs power

Sachida Nath, Nadi

I wish to add another dimension to what Spencer Nigel Robinson wrote on need for a good education and importance of a “knowledge based society”(FS 01/06/17).

If education is the panacea for all our ills then why malpractices of fraud, misappropriation and the likes are on the rise?

In a book Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination by Dick Riley, John Wells, and Mary-Jo Kranacher, the authors observed that “as employees’ education levels rise, so did the losses from their frauds”.

This was a result of a study taken in the framework of a highly developed nation. One can be highly intelligent but not doing what is right, just and fair.

I am not denigrating education per se but I think getting an education is not just about wisdom and knowledge.

Since Mr Robinson has a belief system grounded in “Holy Scriptures” then wisdom would not be a matter of mind but a matter of morality.

Thus training a child (Proverbs 22:6) has to be founded on absolutes and strong morals, first.

