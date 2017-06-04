Jack’s Nadi prop Navitalai Visawaqa bulldozes his way through the Macuata defence on June 3, 2017. Photo: Anasilini Ratuva

Jack’s Nadi 27: (Asesela Derenalagi 1 try, Aporosa Saukuru 1 try, Tevita Taga 1 con, Isaia Vuki 1 try,Semesa Muadonu 1 try, Vatemo Ravouvou 1 con,1 pen)

Macuata 13: (Paula Bukavere 1 try, Raba Nivoi 1 try, Dyer Richard 1 pen)

What happened: Jack’s Nadi defeated Macuata 27-13 at Prince Charles Park, Nadi yesterday.

Macuata put up a brave performance in the opening three minutes resulting in blindside flanker Paula Bukavere scoring the first try in the opening minute. Two minutes later Raba Nivoi scored their second try.

Nadi regrouped and scored their opening try through lock forward Asesela Derenalagi in the 15th minute.

Nadi continue to attack ruthlessly seeing Aporosa Saukuru scoring and converted by first five-eighth Tevita Taga. Macuata fullback Dyer Richard kicked a penalty in the 29th minute.

Nadi continue their dominance and scored another try through Isaia Vuki for Nadi to lead 17-13 lead at halftime.

Nadi lifted the intensity and scored their fourth try through winger Semesa Muadonu and converted by Vatemo Ravouvou.

Ravouvou extended Nadi’s lead after kicking a penalty. Macuata continues to apply pressure on the home side which saw Nadi down to 14 men after Saula Colata was red carded for dangerous play.

And with eight minutes to play the jetsetters were down to 13 men after Ravouvou was sin-binned.

Big play: Despite being down to 13 men at dying stages, Nadi defended well.

Star turn: Macuata forwards played well in the first half.

Comments

Jack’s Nadi head coach Savenaca Aria: “I’m not happy and we need to improve on our discipline. We play Namosi next and that will be a different ball game altogether.”

Macuata assistant head coach Digitaki Levaci: “We gave the game away, there were a lot of basic errors.”

