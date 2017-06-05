Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Kidney Disease Numbers Overwhelming: Dr Krishnan

Kidney Disease Numbers Overwhelming: Dr Krishnan
From left: Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort general manager Peter Hopgood, Dr Amrish Krishnan and Assistant General Manager Chris Hamilton at the fundraiser on Saturday night. Photo: Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort
June 05
10:50 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The only nephrologist (kidney disease specialist) in Fiji Dr Amrish Krishnan is overwhelmed with the numbers of people stricken with kidney failure in the country.

“After coming back to Fiji two years ago I was overwhelmed by the amount of people with kidney diseases here,” Dr Krishnan said.

In an interview with the Fiji Sun, Dr Krishnan spoke extensively about renal failure. He had been involved in a fundraising drive for kidney patients held at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort on Saturday night.

He said 600 people were diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Disease (stage five) every year in Fiji, and over 20,000 were likely to be in stages three and four, with many of them unaware due to the lack of symptoms.

Dr Krishnan, who runs The Kidney Hub in Suva, and works at the Colonial War Memorial hospital as a Locum Consultant nephrologist said 190,000 more people were likely to be at risk of developing some form of kidney disease in Fiji.

“Around 40 per cent of those diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Disease do not live beyond six months from time of diagnosis, due to inability to access dialysis,” Dr Krishnan said.

Although screening (BP, urine and serum Creatinine blood tests) is the best way to identify the disease early, most patients in rural and remote settings in Fiji were unable to access them.

“The most startling news is that more young people in Fiji are developing kidney failures,” he said.

“Kidney failure is uncommon in children, but we are now seeing around 10-12 children and young adults with kidney failure every year, usually unrelated to lifestyle diseases.

“There are three children below the age of 18 who are currently on self or community funded haemodialysis, and an 18-year-old recently had a kidney transplant in India.

“After coming back to Fiji two years ago I was overwhelmed by the amount of people with kidney diseases here.

“A vast majority of those with kidney disease, about 65 percent, are due to diabetes.”

He said about 550 people die annually from End Stage Kidney Disease as they were unable to access dialysis or undergo kidney transplant.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: charles.chambers@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Amrish Krishnannephrologist
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. manohar
    manohar June 05, 13:38

    So pathetic that this disease is such a burden on every family because it is so EXPENSIVE.
    I will approach the GOVT of the day when I am in Fiji to provide dialysis to all and caution others to stay away/CONTROL Diabetes to AVOID dialysis due to end stage kidney FUNCTION.

    Thanks,
    Manohar

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.