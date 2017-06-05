From left: Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort general manager Peter Hopgood, Dr Amrish Krishnan and Assistant General Manager Chris Hamilton at the fundraiser on Saturday night. Photo: Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort

The only nephrologist (kidney disease specialist) in Fiji Dr Amrish Krishnan is overwhelmed with the numbers of people stricken with kidney failure in the country.

“After coming back to Fiji two years ago I was overwhelmed by the amount of people with kidney diseases here,” Dr Krishnan said.

In an interview with the Fiji Sun, Dr Krishnan spoke extensively about renal failure. He had been involved in a fundraising drive for kidney patients held at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort on Saturday night.

He said 600 people were diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Disease (stage five) every year in Fiji, and over 20,000 were likely to be in stages three and four, with many of them unaware due to the lack of symptoms.

Dr Krishnan, who runs The Kidney Hub in Suva, and works at the Colonial War Memorial hospital as a Locum Consultant nephrologist said 190,000 more people were likely to be at risk of developing some form of kidney disease in Fiji.

“Around 40 per cent of those diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Disease do not live beyond six months from time of diagnosis, due to inability to access dialysis,” Dr Krishnan said.

Although screening (BP, urine and serum Creatinine blood tests) is the best way to identify the disease early, most patients in rural and remote settings in Fiji were unable to access them.

“The most startling news is that more young people in Fiji are developing kidney failures,” he said.

“Kidney failure is uncommon in children, but we are now seeing around 10-12 children and young adults with kidney failure every year, usually unrelated to lifestyle diseases.

“There are three children below the age of 18 who are currently on self or community funded haemodialysis, and an 18-year-old recently had a kidney transplant in India.

“A vast majority of those with kidney disease, about 65 percent, are due to diabetes.”

He said about 550 people die annually from End Stage Kidney Disease as they were unable to access dialysis or undergo kidney transplant.

