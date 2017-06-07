The Flying Fijians had their first training run at the Xavier College grounds in Melbourne on Monday.

Situated half an hour away from the team hotel, Xavier College is a Roman Catholic, day and boarding school predominantly for boys, founded in 1872 by the Society of Jesus, with its main campus located in Kew, an eastern suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Classes started in 1878.

The weather was overcast with a temperature of 17 degrees more chilly than what the local based players are used to but Flying Fijians coach, John McKee said that it was quite a nice day in Melbourne and they expected it to be cold during this month.

But that did not deter the team from having a good training run and McKee added that as long as it stayed dry they were not worried of what the temperature was.

TACKLE, TACKLE

Apart from the field training sessions, off the field, the Flying Fijians coaching staff members have done their analysis on the Wallabies team and are aware of their game plan from their previous tours.

McKee said that for now the team will focus on their defence to shut their opponents down and not give them any opportunities.

GOOD REACTION

According to Flying Fijians skipper, Akapusi Qera the players were really impressive during their training session.

“I’m really impressed with the boys and the effort they put in with their energy level and concentration today,” he said.

“We met our defence coach for the first time and his first impression on us was really good. The boys reacted well to it and we managed to start our training well.”

– FRU Media

Feedback: leonec@fijisun.com.fj