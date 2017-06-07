Letter Of The Week Winner
Social trends fuels Nath’s writing passion
A passion about social trends affecting all Fijians is the driving force for much of Sachida Nath’s writing.
Mr Nath 57, of Yako, Nadroga, is an accountant at Smart Chef Company in Nadi, a Justice of the Peace and this week’s Fiji Sun Letter of the Week winner.
He said: “I feel passionate about social trends affecting all Fijians thereby writing to enlighten them by providing different perspectives. You write what you think and eventually you become what you write.
“I was an occasional writer in the past because I was pressed for time, but I plan to write more regularly as now I have more time to think and reflect.
He described himself as a reading-type person.
