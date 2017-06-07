Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Letter Of The Week Winner

Sachida Nath receiving his parker pen from Nadi Editor Waisea Nasokia. Photo: NATASHA DUTT
June 07
14:48 2017
Social trends fuels Nath’s writing passion

A passion about social trends affecting all Fijians is the driving force for much of Sachida Nath’s writing.

Mr Nath 57, of Yako, Nadroga, is an accountant at Smart Chef Company in Nadi, a Justice of the Peace and this week’s Fiji Sun Letter of the Week winner.

He said: “I feel passionate about social trends affecting all Fijians thereby writing to enlighten them by providing different perspectives. You write what you think and eventually you become what you write.

“I was an occasional writer in the past because I was pressed for time, but I plan to write more regularly as now I have more time to think and reflect.

He described himself as a reading-type person.

 

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback:  waisean@fijisun.com.fj

1 Comment

  1. Spencer Nigel Robinson
    Spencer Nigel Robinson June 07, 21:05

    Congratulations Mr. Sachida Nath, well done!!

    I admire the fact that you always give a different yet important perspective on social trends, especially in Fiji.

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

