PM: Not Even Trump Will Be Spared

Donald Trump. Photo: Time Magazine
June 09
11:05 2017
Climate change spares no-one, not even Donald Trump. We are all affected. We are all at risk, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking to fellow Pacific leaders during a talanoa session in New York, on the margins of the UN Ocean Conference, Mr Bainimarama said COP23 will be different from all previous Conference of the Parties – COP23 will be Pacific centric and Pacific leaders will be the voice at the conference.

Mr Bainimarama said the focus of COP23 will be going forward in saving our planet without America.

“We all know that even the current national contributions to the Paris Agreement are not enough to save us.

“We are all, quite naturally, bitterly disappointed by the decision of the Trump Administration to abandon the Paris Agreement.”

Mr Bainimarama fears that with American Administration pulling out of the Paris Agreement, other developed countries will back away from their commitments.

“Not only because of the loss of American leadership on this issue of critical importance to the whole world. But because it may also encourage other nations to either back away from the commitments they have made or not implement them with the same resolve.”

But where American leadership has failed, the American people, organisations and other countries have stepped in, which Mr Bainimarama said was a wonderful step.

“The American decision is galvanising opinion around the world in support of decisive climate action. Other nations and blocs like China, the European Union and India are stepping forward to assume the leadership that Donald Trump has abandoned.

“And within America itself, there is a widespread rebellion against the decision the President has taken. Dozens of state governors and city mayors are banding together with leaders of the private sector, civil society and ordinary citizens to redouble their efforts to meet this challenge.

“So while the Trump Administration may have abandoned its leadership on climate change, the American people haven’t.”

And, Mr Bainimarama wants the Pacific leaders to stand with him and his leadership as incoming COP23 President.

“We will not have the usual round of speeches from world leaders because they won’t be there. Yet right from the start, Fiji wanted Pacific leaders to be the exception.

Edited by Karalaini Waqanidrola

Feedback:  jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

1 Comment

  1. Muhammad
    Muhammad June 11, 03:47

    Well done PM my full support to you.

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

