Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

‘QAQA’ Jerseys For Lelean

‘QAQA’ Jerseys For Lelean
From left: Isaac Sailo, Vilitati Silatolu,Vodafone Fijian 7s rep Seremaia Tuwai, Jack’s of Fiji Marketing / Public Relations Officer Biu Veikauyaki, U18 captain Mosese Nasilasila, U17 captain Sefanaia, an U18 player and vice-principal Marika Sovaki during the jersey presentation at Lelean Memorial School on June 8, 2017. Photo: Grace Narayan
June 09
10:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Jack’s of Fiji is sponsoring the Lelean Memorial School rugby jerseys for the Coca-Cola Zero Deans Trophy competition this year.

The jerseys will be for the Under-16, U17 and U16 teams.

LMS vice-principal Marika Sovaki was appreciative to Jacks of Fiji for providing the QAQA brand for the teams.

“I would like to thank Jack’s of Fiji for sponsoring our teams,”he said.

“We are really fortunate and blessed for your assistance.

“Our aim this year is to improve our standings and improve the performance and character of our rugby players.

Jack’s of Fiji’s Marketing/Public Relations Officer Biunavulo Veikauyaki was grateful for the opportunity to support the school.

“I would like to thank the school for allowing Jacks of Fiji “Qaqa” team to be the official merchandise sponsors for the school.

“And to all the players that will be wearing that “Qaqa” branded jersey, you are regarded as a champion when you out on the field. You are expected to deliver your best and make your sponsors and school proud as well,” Veikauyaki said.

Brand ambassadors 7s rugby Olympian Seremaia Tuwai and Naitasiri Rugby coach Koli Sewabu made the  presentation.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  grace.narayan@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
Coca-Cola Zero Deans Trophy competitionFIJI NEWSGRACE NARAYANJack's Of FijiLelean Memorial School rugby jerseys
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Aisake Vula
    Aisake Vula June 09, 20:18

    There is another error in your article in today’s online publication, with the heading “QAQA jerseys for Lelean. Paragraph 2 says “The jerseys will be for the Under-16, U17 and U16 teams”. U16 is being repeated, and I believe its supposed to be U18.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.