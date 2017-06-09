‘QAQA’ Jerseys For Lelean
Jack’s of Fiji is sponsoring the Lelean Memorial School rugby jerseys for the Coca-Cola Zero Deans Trophy competition this year.
The jerseys will be for the Under-16, U17 and U16 teams.
LMS vice-principal Marika Sovaki was appreciative to Jacks of Fiji for providing the QAQA brand for the teams.
“I would like to thank Jack’s of Fiji for sponsoring our teams,”he said.
“We are really fortunate and blessed for your assistance.
“Our aim this year is to improve our standings and improve the performance and character of our rugby players.
Jack’s of Fiji’s Marketing/Public Relations Officer Biunavulo Veikauyaki was grateful for the opportunity to support the school.
“I would like to thank the school for allowing Jacks of Fiji “Qaqa” team to be the official merchandise sponsors for the school.
“And to all the players that will be wearing that “Qaqa” branded jersey, you are regarded as a champion when you out on the field. You are expected to deliver your best and make your sponsors and school proud as well,” Veikauyaki said.
Brand ambassadors 7s rugby Olympian Seremaia Tuwai and Naitasiri Rugby coach Koli Sewabu made the presentation.
Edited by Osea Bola
There is another error in your article in today’s online publication, with the heading “QAQA jerseys for Lelean. Paragraph 2 says “The jerseys will be for the Under-16, U17 and U16 teams”. U16 is being repeated, and I believe its supposed to be U18.