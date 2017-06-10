The agonising cries of elder brother 29-year-old Jone Naiti was the most clear as the casket of crash victim Niko Turagakula was being carried away from their home in Saweni in Lautoka.

Mr Naiti was crying in iTaukei: “Do not take my brother away; do not take my brother away.”

The funeral service gathering of about 200 including relatives and neighbours – iTaukei, Hindus and Muslims – paid their respects yesterday followed by the funeral at the Tavakubu cemetery.

Mr Naiti and Mr Turagakula had moved in with their uncle at Saweni as toddlers after the break-up of their family with their parents’ separation.

Mr Turagakula died in a horror car crash at Navutu in Nadroga with best friend Krishneel Naicker, 27, who was cremated on Wednesday.

The pair died after a three-car crash at Navutu in Nadroga on Sunday night.

Mr Turagakula died on the spot at about 9pm. Six hours later, Naicker died at Lautoka Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

The two were best friends since childhood.

Earlier Turagakula’s elder brother Mr Naiti said: “Naicker and Turgakula were more like brothers.

“We grew up together in this community and they attended the same school and classes together. They were always there for one another.

“They did not let their cultural and ethnic differences get in their way. In fact, they used them as a source of strength and inspiration. They showed that our diversity can enrich our lives.”

Mr Naiti said the death was the talk of the Saweni community especially about their friendship growing up.