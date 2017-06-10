Captain Cook Cruises Fiji proudly announced the appointment of its new Hospitality Manager, Ilisoni Vebose.

After working in companies ranging from resorts to cruises for 17 years, Mr Vebose’s efforts and commitment was recognised and achknowledged by Captain Cook Cruises.

He was previously employed at the Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort & Spa as the Events Manager (MICE).

As he takes over his new role, Mr Ilisoni will be held responsible for managing all crew departments including crew trainings, housekeeping, dining and beverage services to ensure guests’ holiday expectations are met.

“I really enjoy making sure that guests are having a fantastic time on the cruise and that their expectations are delivered to the highest of standards.

“I see any challenge as an opportunity not only to improve but sustain excellent service,” said Mr Vesebose.

Mr Vesebose had acquired the role since April.

Interacting with guests of different nationalities and seeing them laugh and smile warms his heart, according to him.

“I want to be the best Hospitality Manager I possibly can be, with a positive attitude and the ability to engage closely with our guests, crew, department and division heads and our General Manager, as we all work together to pursue common business goals.

“I also look forward to creating an everlasting rapport with guests, identifying business potential and turning good results into great results,” added Mr Vebose.

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji, managing director, Jackie Charlton, welcomes Ilisoni to the team and looks forward to working with him.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ilisoni to the Captain Cook Cruises Fiji team. He brings to the company a wealth of skills, experiences and knowledge, which will be a great asset to the company.” said Mr Charlton.