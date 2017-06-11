Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Homes Burglaries Raise Concern

Homes Burglaries Raise Concern
Manasa Rayasidamu.
June 11
15:16 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The search for a man who is wanted by Police for questioning over a series of burglary cases is underway.

Crime Stoppers have appealed for information of a Manasa Rayasidamu who is wanted in relation to a series of alleged burglary cases in Pacific Harbour and escaping from lawful custody.

It is understood that Rayasidamu had been spotted in the Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa, Raiwaqa and Laqere in Nasinu.

 

Another burglary

Meanwhile, the femLINKpacific executive producer-director Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls questioned the safety and security of people at their own homes, personal spaces after her own home was burglarised.

She posted her concerns on social media.

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls has called out for strong and effective and a well-resourced community policing.

With the National Budget announcements soon Ms Bhagwan-Rolls is requesting for the Police to plan their budget for effective and well-resourced community policing.

The report of her home burglary was  lodged on Thursday.

Missing are personal items, tokens and a laptop from her home.

As a strong advocate of women’s right, Ms Bhagwan-Rolls pointed out that many women in communities across Fiji were victims of burglaries in their own homes and the issue did not have a band aid action.

“We all deserve to feel safe and secure at all times. But why is this not the case?”

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho during an interview confirmed however that there had not been a rise in the burglary but there had been repeated incidences in certain areas.

He said Police need to work on integrating with communities closely.

Another complainant of an alleged burglary for the second time is Hirdesh Lakhan of Caubati, Suva.

He said he was worried that despite capturing the alleged thief on camera, the matter remained unsolved to date.

He was worried that the second attempt at his house weeks ago could have been by the same person.

 

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback:  arishma.narayan@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
burgularyManasa Rayasidamu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. vijay
    vijay June 12, 06:19

    These criminal acts spoil the good name of Fiji abroad.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.