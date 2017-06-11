Manasa Rayasidamu.

The search for a man who is wanted by Police for questioning over a series of burglary cases is underway.

Crime Stoppers have appealed for information of a Manasa Rayasidamu who is wanted in relation to a series of alleged burglary cases in Pacific Harbour and escaping from lawful custody.

It is understood that Rayasidamu had been spotted in the Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa, Raiwaqa and Laqere in Nasinu.

Another burglary

Meanwhile, the femLINKpacific executive producer-director Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls questioned the safety and security of people at their own homes, personal spaces after her own home was burglarised.

She posted her concerns on social media.

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls has called out for strong and effective and a well-resourced community policing.

With the National Budget announcements soon Ms Bhagwan-Rolls is requesting for the Police to plan their budget for effective and well-resourced community policing.

The report of her home burglary was lodged on Thursday.

Missing are personal items, tokens and a laptop from her home.

As a strong advocate of women’s right, Ms Bhagwan-Rolls pointed out that many women in communities across Fiji were victims of burglaries in their own homes and the issue did not have a band aid action.

“We all deserve to feel safe and secure at all times. But why is this not the case?”

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho during an interview confirmed however that there had not been a rise in the burglary but there had been repeated incidences in certain areas.

He said Police need to work on integrating with communities closely.

Another complainant of an alleged burglary for the second time is Hirdesh Lakhan of Caubati, Suva.

He said he was worried that despite capturing the alleged thief on camera, the matter remained unsolved to date.

He was worried that the second attempt at his house weeks ago could have been by the same person.

