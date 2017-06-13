Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

ENTERTAINMENT

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Bollywood Stars To Be Part Of Bula Festival

Bollywood Stars To Be Part Of Bula Festival
Surbhi Jyoti
June 13
16:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Organisers of the Digicel Bula Festival have revealed that two Bollywood stars will be part of the Bollywood night on 22.

This includes Surbhi Jyoti who plays Zoya, lead character on the most popular TV Serial Qabool Hai which is aired on FBC TV.

Rajiv Goldy, a most powerful standup comedian from Comedian Superstar show in an addition to the show.

Chairman of Nadi Bula Festival Bollywood Night Alan Kumar said, “I am getting in following artist Surbhi Jyoti and Rajiv Goldy. Zoya, is very popular in Fiji and over the world for her performance and crowd interaction.”

He has requested dynamic companies support for the event which has been lined up next month.

“I have faith in companies to be part of this special one and only show in Fiji and through your support this will be successful,” he said.

“Some thoughtful consideration towards the stars to join us will obviously draw more crowds than ever.”

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Dr Ram Raju has called on the stakeholders to back up the event.

“Members of the Business community are urged to once again come together and raise funds for charity and as you know Bula Festival is the most popular event in Nadi,” he said.

He added the festival draws thousands of people to town, not only from Nadi, but elsewhere as well as tourists.

“Everyone ultimately enjoys brisk business during this time.”

The Bollywood night is scheduled on July 22 which is the opening night of the weeklong festival.

Meanwhile, the Bula festival was launched last week at Skylodge Tanoa Hotel in Nadi with a proposal of 12 contestants being eyed.

Tags
Bula FestivalDigicel Bula Festival
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Elvis Mahendra
    Elvis Mahendra June 24, 14:47

    I am coming to Fiji for holidays and look forward to going to Bula Festival knowing that the festival brings people of various nationalities and religions together for celebration of the festival.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"I wouldn't want to miss this opportunity. I want to make sure that I am by her side when my first child is born."
Jasa Veremalua
Fiji Rugby 7s rep

Most Popular Articles

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2017 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.