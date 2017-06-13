Surbhi Jyoti

Organisers of the Digicel Bula Festival have revealed that two Bollywood stars will be part of the Bollywood night on 22.

This includes Surbhi Jyoti who plays Zoya, lead character on the most popular TV Serial Qabool Hai which is aired on FBC TV.

Rajiv Goldy, a most powerful standup comedian from Comedian Superstar show in an addition to the show.

Chairman of Nadi Bula Festival Bollywood Night Alan Kumar said, “I am getting in following artist Surbhi Jyoti and Rajiv Goldy. Zoya, is very popular in Fiji and over the world for her performance and crowd interaction.”

He has requested dynamic companies support for the event which has been lined up next month.

“I have faith in companies to be part of this special one and only show in Fiji and through your support this will be successful,” he said.

“Some thoughtful consideration towards the stars to join us will obviously draw more crowds than ever.”

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Dr Ram Raju has called on the stakeholders to back up the event.

“Members of the Business community are urged to once again come together and raise funds for charity and as you know Bula Festival is the most popular event in Nadi,” he said.

He added the festival draws thousands of people to town, not only from Nadi, but elsewhere as well as tourists.

“Everyone ultimately enjoys brisk business during this time.”

The Bollywood night is scheduled on July 22 which is the opening night of the weeklong festival.

Meanwhile, the Bula festival was launched last week at Skylodge Tanoa Hotel in Nadi with a proposal of 12 contestants being eyed.