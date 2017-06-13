Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

No Bail For Duo Facing Robbery Charge At Nasinu

Isoa Vonu (left), and Taniela Mafi (front right) are escorted to the Nasinu court to face charges of aggravated robbery with Vatimi Vokavakadrau, (back left), and Jekope Naikeliwai on June 12, 2017. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga
June 13
11:38 2017
Two men who appeared in the Nasinu Magistrate’s Court yesterday were denied bail before Magistrate Sofia Hamza.

Taniela Mafi and Isoa Vonu are charged with aggravated robbery. The court heard that on June 5, 2017 Mafi and Vonu allegedly stole recharge cards worth $500 and a hybrid vehicle worth $19,500.

Magistrate Hamza denied their bail application saying that a proper bail application must be presented. She said both disclosures were served to the defendants and the matter has been transferred to the High Court in Suva for June 23.

Meanwhile, Vatimi Vokavakadrau and Jekope Naikeliwai are charged with damaging property and robbery. They were also denied bail and asked to make proper bail applications.

The matter is adjourned to June 30.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback: jessica.gounder@fijisun.com.fj

  1. Vimal Kumar
    Vimal Kumar June 13, 13:47

    These aggravated robberies are getting very common these days.
    It time to realize that their actions are ACTS OF TERROR and the trauma they instill on the victims is just not measurable by any means.

    Only the people who suffer at the hands of these scary devils will know the pain, the trauma and above all the loss.

    Hence I would like you to pass the message to the Government to change the laws on aggravated and violent robberies as ACTS OF TERROR for which more severe penalties needs to be imposed.

    At the moment we have band aid solutions for the victims whereas the criminals enjoy themselves in the prison with yellow ribbon benefits and certain wages. Because of the good treatment in there, they are more then willing to do or commit another crime and go back.
    And the cycle continues
    Please, see if the message is taken up to Nemani for his review as well.

