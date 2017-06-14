Suliasi Nasara after his sentencing on June 13, 2017 at High Court in Lautoka. Photo: Charles Chambers

Nothing will bring my only son Nitin back but the jailing of (Suliasi) Nasara has brought closure to my grieving family, said the murder victim’s mother, Vijay Lakshmi yesterday.

She said this after the sentencing of the man responsible for murdering her son in 2014.

27-year-old casual logger, Suliasi Nasara, was sentenced to life imprisonment at the Lautoka High Court for killing a van driver in 2014.

Nasara of Lautoka had been charged with one count each of murder and aggravated robbery over the death of Nitin Navinesh Kumar.

On the murder charge, Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge ordered that Nasara serve a minimum term of 18 years for the count of murder.

On the second count, he was jailed for 10 years and nine months with a non parole period of nine years.

Justice Aluthge ordered the sentences be served concurrently.

At the conclusion of the trial, the assessors unanimously found Nasara not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter and guilty of aggravated robbery.

Justice Aluthge however found Nasara guilty of murder after looking at the manner in which Mr Kumar was killed and his vehicle stolen.

On the night of November 16, 2014, Nasara had hired Mr Kumar’s carrier, on the pretext of going home, from Lautoka City and directed him to Naikabula.

At Naikabula, Nasara attacked Mr Kumar with a wheel spanner and struck him several times on the head until the deceased dropped to the ground.

While Mr Kumar was lying on the ground motionless, Nasara struck him three more times on the head.

He then took Mr Kumar’s vehicle and removed the radio.

Justice Aluthge said the deceased, according to the pathologist, received several traumatic head injuries and that “a high energy force had been used to cause such extensive damage.”

“The offence of murder is the most heinous crime committed against humanity. Preservation of human life is the fundamental objective in maintaining the wellbeing of our society,” Justice Aluthge said.

Nasara is not married, but has a nine-month-old daughter and was supporting his mother.

Ms Lakshmi acknowledged the work put in by the Police Department and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Nothing will bring my only son Nitin back, but the jailing of Nasara has brought closure to my grieving family,” Ms Lakshmi said.

“Getting justice for Nitin today is a big relief,” she said.

“Justice is still served in this lovely country.”

Edited by Karalaini Waqanidrola

