The shredded tyre that was found in the diffuser. Photo: Fiji Sugar Corporation

The Lautoka Sugar Mill is investigating how a tyre ended up in a diffuser scraper drum.

The tyre has been linked to the stoppages that have afflicted the mill since crushing began. The drum squeezes the cane juice and separates it from sugar cane fibre. The fibre is called baggase.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has stopped short of calling it a sabotage.

Chief Operating Officer, Navin Chandra, said they were investigating the incident. But he added they were concentrating on getting more cane supplies to the mill.

The mill, since the beginning of last week, has been operating only at 30 per cent because and this has been due to the low cane supply.

Navin Chandra said they were investigating the incident but were concentrating on getting more supplies to the mill.

“With more cane coming in, the mill can run continuously without having to stop and wait till supplies build up again,” Mr Chandra said.

The mill can crush up to 200 tonnes per hour but for the 158 hours since crushing began, the total cane crushed would have taken up only 50 hours with the remainder mainly due to low supplies.

The mill also experienced a mechanical stoppage on the weekend due to a burnt motor which ran the baggase conveyor belt.

The stoppages have seen lorries line up at the mills but FSC has supplied milk for all drivers waiting to have their cane crushed.

“We have also have been talking to the Lorry Association as well as many drivers as possible,” Mr Chandra said.

He spent from 11am to 9pm with the lorry drivers last Sunday when the bulk of the mill stoppages issues were encountered.

“The Lautoka Mill staff especially the Cane Logistics Manager and also Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO were also present to talk to the lorry drivers.

“FSC has also provided breakfast, lunch and dinner whenever the drivers were impacted by mill stoppages. In short FSC management has been in touch with as many lorry drivers and they can confirm that. There is a meeting scheduled with Lorry drivers again today and FSC management will ensure that our lorry drivers are continually informed on progress.

“Weekend intermittent stoppages were due to a conveyor motor that burnt out, followed by electrical issues on the same conveyor. This was all diagnosed and fixed by 4.30pm on Sunday but thereafter it takes 2 to 3 hours before the whole mill can start up again, as we need to pressurize the boiler and get the turbines working.

“Hence the mill started at 7pm on Sunday and as many lorries as possible were cleared 12.30 am on Monday when we encountered an issue with our diffuser.”

Mr Chandra said after the diffuser was cleared, it was then discovered that a rubber tyre had become caught up in the scrapper drum of the diffuser, causing significant damage.

“FSC is investigating how a rubber tyre could have entered the process, and appropriate action will be taken once further investigations are completed. By 5pm yesterday, the mill was running and crushing cane.

“We have to understand that one of the key reasons why the Lautoka Mill is also not running steadily is because of low cane supply. The lorry drivers would have to wait anyway so that we have enough stock built up.

“Slowly we are seeing more and more gangs starting to cut cane so we should see some improvement in supply. Do note that whenever the mill stops for extended periods, it takes up to three hours to start the mill back up as part of normal start-up process.

“As of yesterday 43 per cent of gangs are operating in Lautoka Mill which is up from 36 per cent last week. In Rarawai, we have 53 per cent of gangs operating which is up from 43 per cent last week.

“What this is showing is cane supply is improving but we are only running at an average of 30 per cent at our Lautoka Mill capacity due to cane supply issues.

“FSC is working with Provincial Councils and Prisons Divisions to secure more cutters to assist growers. We also await a number of mechanical harvesters to arrive in the country by mid-July to take our full complement of mechanical harvesters to 41 and we expect about 20 per cent of crop to be mechanically harvested.”

Mr Chandra said FSC was now seeing reduced mill stoppages compared to last year.

He added that Labasa Mill was doing exceptional well with over a week of no stoppage at the mill due to mechanical issues while Rarawai Mill has seen significant improvement.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

