RFMF Commander Naupoto In Australia

RFMF Commander Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto inspects the guard of honour. Photo: ADF
June 29
10:00 2017
Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto was welcomed in Canberra by the Australian Chief of the Defence Force Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin on Monday.

This is the first official visit by a RFMF Commander since the 2006 military take-over.

Australian Chief of the Defence Force Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin (left) with the RFMF Commander Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto. Photo: ADF

Successive Australian governments have isolated Fiji, cut off defence ties, redirected aid programmes and imposed travel sanctions.

But after the 2014 General Election, Australia like New Zealand have reached out and re-engaged with Fiji.

Air Chief Marshal Binskin tweeted: “Pleased to host Fijian Commander RADM Viliame Naupoto to talk about growing co-operation between RFMF and the Australian Defence Force.”

RFMF Commander Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto is greeted by the Australian Chief of the Defence Force Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin. Photo: RFMF Media Cell

The week-long visit is a reciprocal one after the Australian Chief of the Defence was here last year to see the rehabilitation works carried out by the Australian Defence Force following the severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Commander Naupoto is accompanied by Lieutenant-Colonel Pacolo Luveni, Director Peace Support Operations.

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback:  rosi.doviverata@fijisun.com.fj

