‘Mushroom’ Still Running Strong At 66

Shiri ‘Mushroom’ Chand. Photo: Grace Narayan
June 30
12:07 2017
It was an emotional moment for veteran marathon runner Shiri ‘Mushroom’ Chand after he got his gold medal for being the oldest athlete to run in the 5000 metres Masters’ event.

The 66-year-old, Batinikama native from Labasa said it was an honour to receive such recognition by the Oceania Athletics Association.

“I would like to thank Oceania Athletics Association for recognising my contribution to the country through athletics,” Chand said.

“While running my race my only aim was to finish the face and not win any medal which I’ve accomplished. I feel really excited to participate in this championship which I am very grateful for.

Chand said he first started running in 1970 and went on to represent the country at the 1979 South Pacific Games in Suva.

“From then I continued to represent Fiji in the long distance events. In 1989, I was awarded the best Sportsman of the Year.” Chand said the secret behind his fitness was the continuous training sessions.

“I would say my greatest strength for being fit and being able to still compete at this age is that I never stopped training from the moment I first participated in athletics.

“I first took part in athletics when I was just 12 years old and have also competed in many local and international marathon events. Also, I’m looking forward to running again tomorrow in the Olympic Day Run event at Albert Park and on Saturday I will be participating in the 10,000 metres event”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  grace.narayan@fijisun.com.fj

 

FijiFiji SunGRACE NARAYANOceania Athletics Association.Shiri ‘Mushroom’ Chand
