Officers Investigated Over Online Video
July 06
10:16 2017
A video showing two Police officers allegedly throwing two people out of a bus in Suva is under investigation by the Fiji Police Force’s Internal Affairs.
Commissioner for Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho confirmed this.
He said that he would not entertain Police officers allegedly involved in such acts.
Brigadier-General Qiliho had directed the Internal Affairs team to conduct an investigation regarding the incident.
The video has gone viral on Facebook.
Reports edited by Caroline Ratucadra