Officers Investigated Over Online Video

July 06
10:16 2017
A video showing two Police officers allegedly throwing two people out of a bus in Suva is under investigation by the Fiji Police Force’s Internal Affairs.

Commissioner for Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho confirmed this.

He said that he would not entertain Police officers allegedly involved in such acts.

Brigadier-General Qiliho had directed the Internal Affairs team to conduct an investigation regarding the incident.

The video has gone viral on Facebook.

 

Reports edited by Caroline Ratucadra

 

