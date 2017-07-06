Saneem: Attractive Packages For Poll Officials
The Fijian Elections Office has worked out attractive salary packages to ensure they employ election officials with the highest level of commitment and integrity for the 2018 General Elections.
Supervisor for Elections Mohammed Saneem, while speaking to the media yesterday, said the package included payments for attending training sessions as well as the work conducted on elections day.
He said they had noted a high level of interest to join the 2018 elections team, which they believed was also encouraging.
“Applicants won’t be tested on their knowledge of elections or the number of years of experience you may have had on elections,” he said. “We don’t want you to bring a CV.
“Applicants will be tested on their numeracy and literacy skills. All appointments made will be based on your performance in the test as well as the trainings that will follow.
“We aim for excellent customer services when delivering next year’s general elections,” he said.
Edited by Naisa Koroi
Feedback: arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun. com.fj