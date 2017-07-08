President of Fiji Pensioners Association, Hari Raj Naicker

Good news for Government pensioners!

They are receiving an increase of 15 per cent in their pension.

This has been budgeted for in the 17–2018 National Budget.

Those who will receive an increase under the Pension Scheme include retired civil servants, former prime ministers including SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry, former SDL leader Laisenia Qarase, and former Members of Parliament who qualify under the Pension Scheme.

All those retired civil servants who were part of the Pension Scheme and who are now deceased, their spouses continue to receive 60 per cent of the Government pension.

An increase of about $3.8 million has been budgeted to cater for this rise and other allocations under the Pension Scheme.

The President of Fiji Pensioners Association, Hari Raj Naicker, yesterday welcomed the increase, saying that this Budget catered for everyone.

“This is very good Budget and it covers virtually everyone in the country from bus and taxi operators to the youth, to women, children, students and also the pensioners.

We are very grateful to the Government of the day for this increase and I am sure this move is being welcomed by all civil pensioners,” he said.

Mr Naicker has also called on for more civil pensioners to join the association which will hold its annual general meeting on July 29.

