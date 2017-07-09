Navy Commander Captain (Navy) Humphrey Tawake hands Josaia Qio the Baton of Honour during the cadet passing-out parade at Queen Victoria School, Tailevu, on July 7, 2017. Photo: Arieta Vakasukawaqa

Head Boy Josaia Qio honoured to lead close to 900 students.

Queen Victoria School Head Boy Josaia Qio said yes­terday he was humbled to lead close to 900 students as they marked the 100th anniversary of cadet parade at the school on Nukuvuto Ground, Matavatucou, in Tailevu.

The young man from Kadavu was also awarded the Baton of Honour during the parade.

“I have been part of the school ca­det passing-out parade for the last five years since I joined QVS as a Year Nine student. It is indeed an honour and wonderful experience,” Josaia said.

The event drew close to 1000 people as they watched students dressed in their cadet parade attire.

Josaia said leading a school like QVS was not an easy task.

“It was a challenging role but with the help of my prefects I am able to deal with all the problems.

“As you all know that QVS went through a hard time but that didn’t stop me from carrying out my role as the school Head Boy,” he said.

Josaia said he was proud of his boys for the magnificent parade they displayed for their teachers and parents.

He thanked the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces for guiding them throughout the cadet train­ing.

He also thanked teachers, parents and old scholars for their support.

Josaia said it was also an emotion­al moment knowing that it would be his last cadet passing-out parade.

“I will leave this prestigious school with so much treasured memories; I have come to call Vulinituraga my home and I will fly the QVS banner everywhere I go,” he said.

He advised his peers to follow their dreams and not to give up hope.

