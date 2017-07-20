Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and wife Mary with Fijians in Brisbane, Australia, on July 18, 2017. Photo: DEPTFO News

Fijians warmly welcomed Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, wife Mary and the Fijian delegation in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday night.

William J Knight, 67, a Fijian who now lives in Brisbane, said: “We all had a great evening with the Hon Prime Minister and his team, hope all goes well with great success while in Brisbane.” Mr Knight said the PM “pushes himself to the limit while chasing his dreams for a better Fiji for all Fijians.”

Mr Knight is a former Fijian and Australian representative in boxing and bodybuilding.

“While most are dreaming of success he wakes up and works real hard with his team to achieve things.

“He also knows that success isn’t just about what he has accomplished with his team but more about what he can inspire others to do and succeed.”

Also on hand to welcome the PM and his high level delegation were staff and families of Fiji’s High Commission in Canberra and Fiji’s Consulate General office in Sydney.

Prime Minister Bainimarama is this week leading Fiji’s trade delegation to the Fiji-Queensland Trade & Investment Symposium.

It was an opportunity for the PM to update the staff and their families on the work carried out by the Government including the recent national Budget that was passed by Parliament.

Accompanying the PM are the Minister for Industry and Trade, Faiyaz Koya, and Agriculture Inia Seruiratu, who held side meetings this week in Brisbane.

Senior officials representing various Government ministries and agencies are also on this delegation to hold separate meetings and awareness events.

