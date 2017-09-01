From left: Talica Caucau, Adi Lusiana Qolikoro Caucau and Ratu Etueni Caucau during the admission ceremony for legal practitioners at the High Court in Suva on August 31, 2017. Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau

Years of selling juice and flowers at the Suva Municipal Market paid off big time yesterday when 34-year-old Adi Lusiana Qolikoro Caucau was admitted to the bar.

She could not contain her emotions while relaying the hardship she went through.

Ms Caucau, of Mua Village, Batiki, said she started her Bachelor of Law studies in 2002 after completing foundation level, but she had to stop her studies because she lacked focus.

“After I stopped schooling in 2002 I stayed at home, and over the years, every time I wanted to continue studying, there were obstacles that prevented me from doing that,” she said.

Ms Caucau said one of the obstacles she faced was when she fell pregnant with her eldest daughter. She had to find work to support her family.

“I did housekeeping jobs, I was a receptionist. It was very hard,” she said.

“In 2009, my mother told me to stand on my own and help her with her flower business so that in time I can establish my own,” she said.

She then began selling flowers at the market on Fridays and Saturdays from 6am to 6pm. Than, she branched out to sell juice.

“One day I told myself that I had to go back to school because I knew I could do better. That’s when I decided to enrol again in 2012,” she said.

She spent a year studying in Vanuatu with her three children and credited the support of her family.

“All the glory and honour goes to God for my success. I also thank my husband and my family and friends for always believing in me,” she said.

To those who have fallen short of their education, Ms Caucau said: “It is never too late to purse your dreams, and never stop believing in the Lord.”

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: fonua.talei@fijisun.com.fj