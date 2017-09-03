Amelia Naiqama (left ) recognised for her honesty by a Sonoma Bank staff in Carlifonia, United States of America.

Being honest and living by honesty in our daily lives is something 52-year-old Amelia Naiqama believes in.

The Fijian woman of Naweni, Savusavu in Cakaudrove, has shown the world the way Fijians can be when they live by the motto ‘honesty is the best policy.’

Ms Naiqama, a caregiver who works and resides in Sonoma, California in the United States of America, was recently awarded a bouquet of flowers and a thank you note from the Sonoma Bank of America for her honesty.

Ms Naiqama returned home after cashing a cheque at the Sonoma Bank of America when she counted an extra $US900.

According to Sonoma News, when Ms Naiqama saw the extra $US900 she quickly returned to the bank’s West Napa Street branch to alert them and return the cash.

However, the bank was closed.

On the next day Ms Naiqama again visited the bank and informed them about the extra money, however the bank staff insisted that their accounts were accurate and sent her home.

According to husband Josaia Naikelevou, his wife left her contact with the bank and said she would keep the cash and they can contact her if they did find their accounts were not accurate.

Mr Naikelevou said it was later that day that Ms Naiqama received a call from the bank who stated that there was a mistake in their accounts and if she could return to the bank.

Ms Naiqama then returned with the cash and to her surprise she was welcomed and thanked by the bank staff for her honesty.

Mr Naikelevou said it was nothing new for his wife as she was always an honest woman, and what she did was expected of her.

“We, her family understand and know that honesty is what she lives up for,” Mr Naikelivou said.

Edited by Karalaini Waqanidrola

