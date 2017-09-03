Fijian son Rida Senibulu.

The father of the Fijian boy in Beirut, Lebanon, has filed the papers regarding his 16-year-old son.

Speaking to the Fiji Sun on Friday at the Grand Pacific Hotel (GPH), the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Force (RFMF) Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto said he spoke to the father in South Africa on Thursday and he had given him his assurance that he had filed all the papers to the Immigration Department in December last year.

“I’ll leave it at that and we must remember that we’re dealing with a human being and the father has assured me that he has filed the paper works,” Rear Admiral Naupoto said.

When the father of the child was contacted on this positive news he said, “No further comment on this, as this is a personal issue.”

The Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office Yogesh Karan said the biological father of the boy must be determined before other actions would be taken.

Comments on social media have flooded the Fiji Sun Online page where the general public is calling on Government to intervene on behalf of the 16-year-old Fijian boy in Beirut, Lebanon.

While others may call out otherwise, the Lebanese mother Samia Jradi has stated that she has every right to ask for her son’s identity to be known and to have a Fijian passport for his citizenship.

As Fiji Sun continues to be in touch with the mother, it is understood that she has been tirelessly praying for a breakthrough in her son’s future.

Ms Jradi has further revealed that the matter of her son is well known by the Fijian Government.

She said when the Fijian Prime Minister’s Permanent Secretary Yogesh Karan last visited Lebanon, she had handed all the needed documents then.

She has also mentioned this on social media: “I wish immigration help, loloma from me and my son for Fijian please pray.”

Comments on our webiste include:

“Get the son in Fiji now, he is our son, don’t push the blame here and there, accept the love rather than hate and mistake.”

“Let’s hope he gets his papers soon. I totally understand where the mum is coming from and hope they can get all the relevant documents towards that to our immigration department.”

Ms Jradi had reached out to the Fiji Sun, pleading for the safety and security of her son as she was seeking information on the process of a Fijian passport for him and for quick action from Fijian authorities.

However, good news may reach the mother and son soon.

Edited by Karalaini Waqanidrola

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj