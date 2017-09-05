Assistant Minister for Infrastructure & Transport, Vijay Nath

Fulton Hogan Hiways upgraded the road leading to J.N. Jokhan Memorial Primary School in Navua as part of their corporate and social responsibility program.

In the opening ceremony last week, the chief guest and Assistant Minister for Infrastructure & Transport, Vijay Nath said the new road aims to improve the students’ learning environment.

“The opening of the newly upgraded road by Fulton Hogan Hiways is a good start to the new term.

“I would like to thank the Fulton Hogan Hiways for taking this project on board as it will greatly benefit students’ learning environment.

“Government has been doing its best to see that our children have access to quality education through assistance such as free education, free bus fare and basic public utilities such as this.

“Having better roads not only enable students to access educational institutions but it also means a brighter future for our children.

Mr Nath reminded parents of their role in mentoring students to achieve their academic goals.

“As a former teacher, I encourage you parents to please encourage and assist your school children in their school work.

“Teachers have a class to look after and you have probably two or three children to assist at home.

“So please make sure that you spend time in assisting your children in their school work before doing other things.

“Some parents go to prayer sessions and leave their children at home unattended. Please, help your children with their school work before going to prayer sessions.

General Manager Fulton Hogan Hiways, Duncan Fraser who was also present at the commissioning ceremony said the project will enable students to make a difference in their school work.

“For life to have a meaning, it has to have a purpose, and the purpose is to make a difference.

“I believe that this newly upgraded road will help you students of this school to make a difference.

“I encourage you all to study hard and listen to your teachers to ensure that this is realised.

Meanwhile, Mr Nath encouraged business houses to engage in such assistance through their corporate and social responsibility programmes to assist those that are in need.

Source: Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj