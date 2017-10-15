Big Montpellier winger Nemani Nadolo on the burst during the French Top 14 competition. Fiji Airways Flying Fijians head coach John McKee has clarified that Nadolo is still part of future plans as we gear towards the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Photo: Zimbio

Burly winger is still part of future plans, says coach McKee

Fiji Airways Flying Fijians head coach John McKee has explained why burly star winger Nemani Nadolo has been put on the standby list for next month’s tour to the Northern Hemisphere.

The Montpellier wing has scored 19 tries in 26 Test matches but missed the Flying Fijians mid-season internationals with concussion.

Despite a blistering start to the new French Top 14 season, with seven tries in five matches, McKee said Nadolo was up against some stiff competition.

“When you look at our depth of wingers and Nemani had three months off with some concussion issues, so he missed our series over June and July and had three months out of the game non-contact,” McKee told Radio New Zealand.

“He’s back playing for Montpellier, he’s been scoring some good tries- but we feel that just at the moment he’s maybe just a little bit off the pace, off his best game, but he’s a player which I see, I think with his form he will certainly come back into the mix going towards the future.

“As I said to him, there’s a lot of rugby between now and the November tour and he will be one of the first players called up if we have an injury in the back division.”

Joining Nadolo on the standby list is Fiji Airways Drua skipper John Stewart, Olympians Kitione Taliga and Viliame Mata.

Making a return to the Flying Fijians squad are, La Rochelle centre turned flanker Levani Botia and Clermont flanker Peceli Yato.

Botia like Nadolo missed the mid-season internationals while Yato played in the Test win over Scotland but missed the 2019 Rugby World Cup qualifiers against Tonga and Samoa.

McKee said Test matches against Italy, Ireland and Canada present a welcome test as they look to build on strong results across June and July.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback: leonec@fijisun.com.fj